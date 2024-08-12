This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

Neerja Bhanot saved over 350 people before she was shot by terrorists on the plane.

Neerja Bhanot (1963–1986) was a model and a flight attendant who saved 370 passengers during the 1986 hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi but was killed by the hijackers.

Today, we will discuss Neerja Bhanot's heroic life and the movie inspired by her story.