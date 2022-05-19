Search icon
Nawazuddin Siddiqui birthday: Inside actor’s luxurious Mumbai bungalow featuring sprawling lawn

Take a look inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Mumbai home to see the interiors and other corners.

  • May 19, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently designed and built a massive mansion in Mumbai, and the photos are stunning. The actor spent three years refurbishing the house, which is modelled after his former residence in Budhana. The seasoned actor has constructed an utopia for himself in the city of dreams after a decade in the movies.

1. Sprawling Lawn

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Mumbai home has a sparse lawn, which is one of the house's greatest features, especially given how big the front yard is.

2. White Exteriors

Nawazuddin Siddiqui himself shared the photo of his Bungalow on social media. He wrote, "A Good Actor can never be a Bad Human, because it’s his inner purity that brings out the Good Act.” 

3. Living Room

Brown-colored sofas in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's living room complement the house's understated yet royal aesthetic.

4. TV Area

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's home also features a furnished area with a television and various chairs where he can rest and enjoy watching television series and movies.

5. Wooden Gate

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's home features a wooden gate that gives it a vintage but gorgeous appearance.

6. Subtle interiors

 Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house is white on the outside and tastefully furnished on the inside. The property has lovely lighting and a stunning chandelier.

