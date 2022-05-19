Nawazuddin Siddiqui birthday: Inside actor’s luxurious Mumbai bungalow featuring sprawling lawn

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently designed and built a massive mansion in Mumbai, and the photos are stunning. The actor spent three years refurbishing the house, which is modelled after his former residence in Budhana. The seasoned actor has constructed an utopia for himself in the city of dreams after a decade in the movies.