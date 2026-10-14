Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Oct 14, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
1.Kriti Sanon: Regal Lehenga Goals
Kriti Sanon serves major festive fashion inspiration in a heavily embroidered blue lehenga. With intricate detailing, a statement dupatta and traditional accessories, her ensemble captures the grandeur of ethnic dressing, making it a beautiful choice for garba nights and festive gatherings.
2.Shraddha Kapoor: Classic Maharashtrian Charm
Shraddha Kapoor embraces traditional elegance in a royal blue saree paired with a contrasting border and classic gold jewellery. Her look celebrates the beauty of Indian heritage while offering inspiration for those who love a timeless ethnic aesthetic.
3.Nikita Dutta: Timeless Festive Glamour
Nikita Dutta looks stunning in a royal blue saree adorned with intricate gold detailing. Paired with traditional jewellery, the ensemble exudes sophistication and festive elegance. Her look is perfect for anyone seeking a refined yet striking outfit for Navratri celebrations.
4.Sanya Malhotra: Traditional Grandeur
Sanya Malhotra brings a regal touch to ethnic fashion in a rich purple-blue saree paired with an intricately embellished gold blouse and traditional jewellery. The combination of rich colours, detailed craftsmanship and statement accessories makes her look a beautiful inspiration for festive dressing.
5.Sai Tamhankar: Contemporary Ethnic Elegance
Sai Tamhankar makes a striking statement in a vibrant blue saree featuring colourful floral prints and intricate borders. Paired with statement earrings and soft, flowing waves, her look beautifully blends traditional silhouettes with contemporary styling, making it an ideal choice for a stylish Navratri celebration.