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Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

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Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

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Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

Royal blue brings a regal charm to festive dressing, making it a beautiful choice for Navratri. From elegant sarees to intricately embroidered lehengas, Bollywood actresses offer plenty of inspiration for embracing this vibrant hue.

Simran Singh | Oct 14, 2026, 09:44 PM IST

1.Kriti Sanon: Regal Lehenga Goals

Kriti Sanon: Regal Lehenga Goals
1

Kriti Sanon serves major festive fashion inspiration in a heavily embroidered blue lehenga. With intricate detailing, a statement dupatta and traditional accessories, her ensemble captures the grandeur of ethnic dressing, making it a beautiful choice for garba nights and festive gatherings.

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2.Shraddha Kapoor: Classic Maharashtrian Charm

Shraddha Kapoor: Classic Maharashtrian Charm
2

Shraddha Kapoor embraces traditional elegance in a royal blue saree paired with a contrasting border and classic gold jewellery. Her look celebrates the beauty of Indian heritage while offering inspiration for those who love a timeless ethnic aesthetic.

3.Nikita Dutta: Timeless Festive Glamour

Nikita Dutta: Timeless Festive Glamour
3

Nikita Dutta looks stunning in a royal blue saree adorned with intricate gold detailing. Paired with traditional jewellery, the ensemble exudes sophistication and festive elegance. Her look is perfect for anyone seeking a refined yet striking outfit for Navratri celebrations.

4.Sanya Malhotra: Traditional Grandeur

Sanya Malhotra: Traditional Grandeur
4

Sanya Malhotra brings a regal touch to ethnic fashion in a rich purple-blue saree paired with an intricately embellished gold blouse and traditional jewellery. The combination of rich colours, detailed craftsmanship and statement accessories makes her look a beautiful inspiration for festive dressing.

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5.Sai Tamhankar: Contemporary Ethnic Elegance

Sai Tamhankar: Contemporary Ethnic Elegance
5

Sai Tamhankar makes a striking statement in a vibrant blue saree featuring colourful floral prints and intricate borders. Paired with statement earrings and soft, flowing waves, her look beautifully blends traditional silhouettes with contemporary styling, making it an ideal choice for a stylish Navratri celebration.

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