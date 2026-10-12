Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

3 . Shraddha Kapoor: Timeless Saree Elegance

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Shraddha Kapoor’s ivory saree look is a beautiful example of understated festive glamour. Featuring a soft, flowing drape, a subtle sheen and a delicately embellished blouse, the ensemble strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and tradition. Paired with statement earrings, a sparkling potli bag and soft, natural makeup, the look is ideal for those who want to make an elegant impression without going overboard. It is a perfect choice for Navratri pujas and intimate festive gatherings.