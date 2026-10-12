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Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

On Navratri Day 2, here is the fashion inspiration from Bollywood actresses in white. From Contemporary Ethnic Chic to Minimalism, take a look at the perfect OOTD from the top actresses.

Simran Singh | Oct 12, 2026, 03:34 PM IST

1.Alia Bhatt: Contemporary Ethnic Chic

Alia Bhatt: Contemporary Ethnic Chic
1

A flowing white suit or an embroidered anarkali, styled with delicate jewellery and fresh makeup, makes for an elegant Navratri ensemble. Alia proves that whether you prefer a structured silhouette or a breezy, relaxed fit, let the outfit’s intricate details do the talking

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2.Nikita Dutta: Understated and Sophisticated

Nikita Dutta: Understated and Sophisticated
2

Nikita Dutta’s approach to ethnic fashion celebrates the beauty of simplicity. A white ethnic ensemble featuring delicate detailing, a flowing dupatta, and statement earrings can create a polished yet effortless festive look. 

3.Shraddha Kapoor: Timeless Saree Elegance

Shraddha Kapoor: Timeless Saree Elegance
3

Shraddha Kapoor’s ivory saree look is a beautiful example of understated festive glamour. Featuring a soft, flowing drape, a subtle sheen and a delicately embellished blouse, the ensemble strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and tradition. Paired with statement earrings, a sparkling potli bag and soft, natural makeup, the look is ideal for those who want to make an elegant impression without going overboard. It is a perfect choice for Navratri pujas and intimate festive gatherings.

4.Anushka Sharma: Effortless Grace

Anushka Sharma: Effortless Grace
4

Anushka Sharma’s understated style offers inspiration for anyone who believes that simplicity speaks volumes. A classic white kurta set with delicate embroidery, traditional earrings and fresh, natural makeup makes for an elegant daytime ensemble. Comfortable yet stylish, the look works beautifully for puja ceremonies, family gatherings and casual festive outings, proving that ethnic dressing does not need elaborate embellishments to stand out.

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5.Sara Ali Khan: Easy, Breezy and Festive

Sara Ali Khan: Easy, Breezy and Festive
5

Sara Ali Khan’s love for Indian wear makes her a natural inspiration for comfortable yet festive dressing. A white kurta set with subtle embellishments, traditional earrings and comfortable juttis creates an ensemble that is both practical and stylish. Perfect for puja ceremonies, family get-togethers and daytime celebrations, this look is all about embracing ethnic fashion without compromising on comfort.

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