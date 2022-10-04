Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2990218
HomePhotos

Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights

Here are the best Bollywood tracks that you can dance to on the Garba and Dandiya nights this year.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 04, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

The Navratri festive season is incomplete without the Garba and Dandiya nights in which the people put on their dancing shoes and celebrate the spirit of the nine-day-long Sharada Navratri. From Dholida to Nagada Sang Dhol, here are some of the perfect songs for the Garba and Dandiya nights. (All images: Twitter)

1. Dholida

Dholida
1/6

Sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and written by Kumaar, this perfect Garba and Dandiya track features Alia Bhatt from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

2. Nagada Sang Dhol

Nagada Sang Dhol
2/6

Featured mainly on Deepika Padukone, this upbeat track from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, and written by Siddharth-Garima.

3. Boom Padi

Boom Padi
3/6

This high-energy track from the Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma is composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan, sung with full fervor by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, and penned by Priya Saraiya.

4. Shubhaarambh

Shubhaarambh
4/6

Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar sing this underrated track composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Swanand Kirkire. Amrita Puri, Rajkummar Rao, and Sushant Singh Rajput feature in the song from Kai Po Che!.

5. Udi Udi Jaye

Udi Udi Jaye
5/6

Featured on Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, this celebratory song is written by Javed Akhtar, composed by Ram Sampath, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Karsan Sagathia for the film Raees.

6. Chogada

Chogada
6/6

This infectious track from Loveyatri is crooned by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, written by Darshan Raval, and composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain play Garba in London in the video.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...
First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...
Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway
Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024
From Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani to Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's iconic wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rohit Sharma overtakes Shubman Gill, closes in on Babar Azam's No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews