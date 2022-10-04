Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights

Here are the best Bollywood tracks that you can dance to on the Garba and Dandiya nights this year.
The Navratri festive season is incomplete without the Garba and Dandiya nights in which the people put on their dancing shoes and celebrate the spirit of the nine-day-long Sharada Navratri. From Dholida to Nagada Sang Dhol, here are some of the perfect songs for the Garba and Dandiya nights. (All images: Twitter)
1. Dholida
Sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and written by Kumaar, this perfect Garba and Dandiya track features Alia Bhatt from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.
2. Nagada Sang Dhol
Featured mainly on Deepika Padukone, this upbeat track from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, and written by Siddharth-Garima.
3. Boom Padi
This high-energy track from the Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma is composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan, sung with full fervor by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, and penned by Priya Saraiya.
4. Shubhaarambh
Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar sing this underrated track composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Swanand Kirkire. Amrita Puri, Rajkummar Rao, and Sushant Singh Rajput feature in the song from Kai Po Che!.
5. Udi Udi Jaye
Featured on Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, this celebratory song is written by Javed Akhtar, composed by Ram Sampath, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Karsan Sagathia for the film Raees.
6. Chogada
This infectious track from Loveyatri is crooned by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, written by Darshan Raval, and composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain play Garba in London in the video.