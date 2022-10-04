Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights

Here are the best Bollywood tracks that you can dance to on the Garba and Dandiya nights this year.

The Navratri festive season is incomplete without the Garba and Dandiya nights in which the people put on their dancing shoes and celebrate the spirit of the nine-day-long Sharada Navratri. From Dholida to Nagada Sang Dhol, here are some of the perfect songs for the Garba and Dandiya nights. (All images: Twitter)