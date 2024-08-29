National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

On National Sports Day, here are the actors who have athletic beginnings that are less known to their fans
National Sports Day is observed on August 29, to honour India’s rich heritage and tradition in sports. Several actors from Bollywood are involved in the world of sports. Some actors trained themselves hard for films, and others trained themselves in sports in their early years.
1. Richa Chadha - Kabaddi
Richa Chadha was a dedicated Kabaddi player during her school days in Delhi. Her early training in Kabaddi proved valuable when she was cast in Panga, where she portrayed a Kabaddi player.
2. Ali Fazal - Basketball
Before Ali Fazal became a renowned actor, he was an avid basketball player during his time at Doon School. He participated in various zonal and intercollegiate basketball tournaments. Ali Fazal initially aspired to pursue a career in basketball. However, due to a serious injury, he was forced to step away from the sport and explore alternative career paths.
3. Gulshan Devaiah - Javelin
Before pursuing acting, Gulshan was on a path to becoming a fashion designer. Even before his fashion career, he was an active sports enthusiast and excelled as a javelin thrower during his academic years.
4. Aditya Seal - Martial Arts
Aditya Seal, who was seen in Khel Khel Mein, has been a dedicated martial artist for many years, specializing in Taekwondo. He began his training at 15 and continues to practice the art to this day. Aditya holds a third dan black belt and has competed in numerous tournaments, both in India and South Korea, where he has even won international gold medals.
5. Saiyami Kher - Sprinting, Cricket, Badminton
Saiyami Kher was actively involved in sports and played cricket, badminton, and sprinting at zonal and district-level tournaments. Currently, she is preparing for an international sporting event known as Ironman. This triathlon race will see her compete in cycling, swimming, and sprinting, showcasing her versatile athletic skills and dedication to sports.
6. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia - Sprinter
Before making her mark on television as an actress, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was an avid sports enthusiast during her academic years in Delhi. Nimrit excelled as a sprinter, participating in various Delhi zonal tournaments and securing first place in the 100, 200, and 400-meter races.
