National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch

As India celebrates National Sports Day, here's a look at the best Bollywood sports-based films you can binge-watch today.
India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand who helped India win three Olympic Golds in field hockey in 1928, 1932, and 1936. On this special day, let's have a look at some of the best sports-based Bollywood movies you can binge-watch and get inspired by today. (All images: File photos)
1. Chak De! India
As it's Dhyan Chand's 117th birth anniversary today, let's start the list with Chak De! India - the movie about the fictional Indian women's hockey team winning the World Cup. Led by Shah Rukh Khan as the coach Kabir Khan and comprising great performers like Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge, and Chitrashi Rawat among others, the 2007 Shimit Amin directorial is one of the best sporting films in the history of Indian cinema.
2. Lagaan
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the 2001 sports drama, set in 1893, revolves around a small set of villagers who form their own team to fight against the Britishers in a cricket match to get rid of the Lagaan or the agricultural tax. Aamir Khan as Bhuvan captains the Indian team in the A. R. Rahman musical. Lagaan has gained cult status over the years and continues to be watched by cinephiles over the years.
3. 83
83 is based on India's maiden ODI World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh portrayed former Indian captain Kapil Dev while Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and others portrayed the legendary cricketers who lifted the World Cup at Lord's in 1983. Ranveer's real wife Deepika Padukone, who also co-produced the 2021 Kabir Khan directorial, also made a special appearance playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.
4. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Based on the life of the late athlete Milkha Singh, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra of Rang De Basanti fame. In the 2013 sports biographical film, Farhan Akhtar played the titular character to perfection whereas Divya Dutta, Sonam Kapoor, and Yograj Singh played other crucial roles. The athlete sold the rights for one rupee with the clause that the share of the profits will be given to Milkha Singh Charitable Trust.
5. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Sushant Singh Rajput delivered one of his career-best performances in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 2016 Neeraj Pandey directorial traced Dhoni's life from his childhood to the epic moment in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka in which Dhoni hit a memorable six to seal India's second ODI World Cup victory after 28 years.
6. Dangal
The 2016 biographical sports drama film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is the highest-grossing Indian film with collections of over Rs 2,000 crore at the box office. Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra portrayed real-life wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta Phogat, and Babita Kumari. Zaira Wasim won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing younger Geeta in the film.