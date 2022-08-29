National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch

2/6

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the 2001 sports drama, set in 1893, revolves around a small set of villagers who form their own team to fight against the Britishers in a cricket match to get rid of the Lagaan or the agricultural tax. Aamir Khan as Bhuvan captains the Indian team in the A. R. Rahman musical. Lagaan has gained cult status over the years and continues to be watched by cinephiles over the years.