Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash

Inside photos from Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's birthday bash have been shared by Tejasswi Prakash.

  • Oct 29, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, celebrated her 44th birthday recently on October 26. The Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has now shared inside photos from Khan's birthday bash on her own Instagram handle.

1. Sussanne is Tejasswi's soul sister

1/5

Sharing the photos, Tejasswi wrote, "With this beautiful soul sister who only keeps getting younger… happy birthday love".

2. Tejasswi poses with Sussanne

2/5

Tejasswi and Sussanne are happily seen posing with their other friend in this photograph.

3. Tejasswi and Karan

3/5

Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra went together for the birthday party.

4. Tejasswi flaunts her abs

4/5

The Bigg Boss 15 winner is seen flaunting her abs while she clicks a mirror selfie.

5. Tejasswi is a black beauty

5/5

Tejasswi looked smokin' hot in the black outfit that she chose for the night.

