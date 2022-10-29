Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash

Inside photos from Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's birthday bash have been shared by Tejasswi Prakash.
Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, celebrated her 44th birthday recently on October 26. The Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has now shared inside photos from Khan's birthday bash on her own Instagram handle.
1. Sussanne is Tejasswi's soul sister
Sharing the photos, Tejasswi wrote, "With this beautiful soul sister who only keeps getting younger… happy birthday love".
2. Tejasswi poses with Sussanne
Tejasswi and Sussanne are happily seen posing with their other friend in this photograph.
3. Tejasswi and Karan
Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra went together for the birthday party.
4. Tejasswi flaunts her abs
The Bigg Boss 15 winner is seen flaunting her abs while she clicks a mirror selfie.
5. Tejasswi is a black beauty
Tejasswi looked smokin' hot in the black outfit that she chose for the night.