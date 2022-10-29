Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash

Inside photos from Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's birthday bash have been shared by Tejasswi Prakash.

Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, celebrated her 44th birthday recently on October 26. The Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has now shared inside photos from Khan's birthday bash on her own Instagram handle.