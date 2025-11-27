'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...

3 . Vivek Oberoi's ultimate downfall, orchestrated by Salman Khan

Before parting ways with Aishwarya, Vivek held the infamous press conference, claiming that Salman Khan called him multiple times and allegedly threatened him. Vivek went all out against Salman, but it backfired severely on him. After the PC, Vivek was almost blacklisted from Bollywood, was replaced from projects, and even faced public humiliation. Once a rising star, it became the butt of the jokes.

In an interview, Vivek revealed that people showed interest in working with him, but they were pressured by external forces. In another interview, Vivek said, "Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya tha." During the shoot of Kurbaan, Vivek also received death threats, "Mujhe jaan se maarne ki dhamki bhi di gayi thi."