BOLLYWOOD

'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...

This actor, a star kid, was bullied, publicly humiliated, and rejected by the film industry; however, he bounced back, kept working, and now he has an empire of Rs 12000 crore.

Simran Singh | Nov 27, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

1.Vivek Oberoi: The newcomer who was hailed as new-gen superstar

Vivek Oberoi: The newcomer who was hailed as new-gen superstar
1

Vivek Oberoi, son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, made his debut in the 2002 Company. His intense performance of the complex character Chandu impressed the masses and critics. The success of Company gave a perfect start to Vivek. He was considered a new-gen superstar, but...

2.Vivek Oberoi's Kambakkht Ishq with Aishwraya Rai

Vivek Oberoi's Kambakkht Ishq with Aishwraya Rai
2

In 2003, Vivek Oberoi grew closer to former Miss World, actress Aishwarya Rai, while working on Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. At that time, Aishwarya was recovering from the turbulent relationship with Salman Khan. In that phase, Vivek and Aishwarya were often seen together at events, and he spoke about her affectionately in interviews. However, their relationship did not last long. By 2005, both had moved on quietly, and neither has talked about it.

3.Vivek Oberoi's ultimate downfall, orchestrated by Salman Khan

Vivek Oberoi's ultimate downfall, orchestrated by Salman Khan
3

Before parting ways with Aishwarya, Vivek held the infamous press conference, claiming that Salman Khan called him multiple times and allegedly threatened him. Vivek went all out against Salman, but it backfired severely on him. After the PC, Vivek was almost blacklisted from Bollywood, was replaced from projects, and even faced public humiliation. Once a rising star, it became the butt of the jokes.

In an interview, Vivek revealed that people showed interest in working with him, but they were pressured by external forces. In another interview, Vivek said, "Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya tha." During the shoot of Kurbaan, Vivek also received death threats, "Mujhe jaan se maarne ki dhamki bhi di gayi thi."

4.The resurrection of Vivek Oberoi, leading to Rs 12000 crore empire

The resurrection of Vivek Oberoi, leading to Rs 12000 crore empire
4

Vivek, drifted from Bollywood, and started focusing on South cinema. Unlike Hindi films, Vivek got a good response from down South, and fared well in a multiple films. Gradually, Vivek started focusing on other businesses as well. Vivek successfully transitioned into entrepreneurship. He founded Karma Infrastructure, a real estate company, and Mega Entertainment, an event management firm. Furthermore, he is behind the Aqua Ark project, a Rs 2,300 crore venture based in Ras Al Khaimah. His business portfolio also includes investments in several startup companies. As per the reports, currently, Vivek has a net worth of Rs 12000 crore. 

 

5.Vivek Oberoi's latest film, another disaster

Vivek Oberoi's latest film, another disaster
5

Vivek Oberoi's latest film, Mastiii 4, has opened to extremely negative reviews, and it's performing badly at the box office. Vivek's struggle in Bollywood continues, but his entrepreneurial journey is inspiring. 

