Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3066904
HomePhotos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others were also seen posing at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 03, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday. He hosted a start-studded party in Mumbai, several celebs from the industry came to celebrate his birthday. MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others were also seen posing at the event.

The photos have been shared by Producer & CEO- FAB Entertainment, Fauzia Adeel Butt.

Take a look at inside photos:

1. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni
1/5

MS Dhoni was seen posing for a selfie with Fauzia Adeel Butt in a black outfit.



2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
2/5

Alia Bhatt attended the birthday party with her sister Shaheen. They never fail to give us sister goals.



3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
3/5

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a shimmery dress, while Ranveer Singh was seen donning a suit.



4. Atlee

Atlee
4/5

Jawan director Atlee also came to the party, he was seen wearing a black suit.



5. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
5/5

Shah Rukh Khan, who has a huge following, was seen geeting his fans who were waiting for him outside Mannat to wish him.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals
In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai
Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Deeply disturbed': US on Indian student stabbed in Indiana
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews