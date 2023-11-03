MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others were also seen posing at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash.
On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday. He hosted a start-studded party in Mumbai, several celebs from the industry came to celebrate his birthday. MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others were also seen posing at the event.
The photos have been shared by Producer & CEO- FAB Entertainment, Fauzia Adeel Butt.
Take a look at inside photos:
1. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni was seen posing for a selfie with Fauzia Adeel Butt in a black outfit.
2. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt attended the birthday party with her sister Shaheen. They never fail to give us sister goals.
3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a shimmery dress, while Ranveer Singh was seen donning a suit.
4. Atlee
Jawan director Atlee also came to the party, he was seen wearing a black suit.
5. Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, who has a huge following, was seen geeting his fans who were waiting for him outside Mannat to wish him.