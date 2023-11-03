MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others were also seen posing at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday. He hosted a start-studded party in Mumbai, several celebs from the industry came to celebrate his birthday. MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others were also seen posing at the event.

The photos have been shared by Producer & CEO- FAB Entertainment, Fauzia Adeel Butt.

Take a look at inside photos: