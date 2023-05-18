Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

Here's a look at Mrunal Thakur's sizzling look from Cannes 2023 day 3 which left fans mesmerized.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 18, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

Mrunal Thakur impressed fans as she walked the red carpet in a black swimsuit, pants, and glittery jacket on the day at Cannes 2023. Now the actress has dropped another bold and sizzling avatar from day 3 of her Cannes debut and the fans can't keep calm. On day 3, The actress walked the red carpet in a beautiful silver saree. here's a look at the actress's stunning outfit- 

1. Mrunal Thakur looks mesmerising

Mrunal Thakur looks mesmerising
1/6

Mrunal Thakur gave desi girl vibes as she walked the red carpet in an embroidered lavender bling saree at Cannes 2023. The actress took the internet by storm with her bold and sizzling looks. 

2. Mrunal Thakur sizzles in saree

Mrunal Thakur sizzles in saree
2/6

The actress' choice of outfit was praised by her fans and friends from the industry. The beautiful embroidery saree that Mrunal Thakur carried at Cannes is designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. 

3. Mrunal Thakur flashes her smile

Mrunal Thakur flashes her smile
3/6

The actress was seen flashing her smile in the beautiful outfit as she posed for the photos. The actress captioned her Instagram post, "Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am." 

4. Mrunal Thakur's enchanting look

Mrunal Thakur's enchanting look
4/6

Mrunal Thakur was styled by celebrity stylist  Rahul Vijay. The actress carried a pair of heels from Jimmy Choo and completed her look with minimal jewelry from Outhouse Jewelry. The actress kept her hair open with soft curls and went with a minimal make-up look. 

5. Mrunal Thakur stuns fans

Mrunal Thakur stuns fans
5/6

Mrunal Thakur left fans in awe with her look at Cannes 2023 on day 3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also praised the actress' look and commented, "Love" with a red heart. One of the comments read, "Looking like a cute princess." another wrote, "Crush forever." another fan commented, "she came and conquered, the girl is on fire." 

 

 

6. Mrunal Thakur work front

Mrunal Thakur work front
6/6

Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Gumrah which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress will be next seen in the movie Namune which also stars Abhimanyu Dasani, Paresh Rawal, and Arshad Warsi among others in key roles. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, the movie is scheduled to release on October 30. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.