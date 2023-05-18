Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

Here's a look at Mrunal Thakur's sizzling look from Cannes 2023 day 3 which left fans mesmerized.
Mrunal Thakur impressed fans as she walked the red carpet in a black swimsuit, pants, and glittery jacket on the day at Cannes 2023. Now the actress has dropped another bold and sizzling avatar from day 3 of her Cannes debut and the fans can't keep calm. On day 3, The actress walked the red carpet in a beautiful silver saree. here's a look at the actress's stunning outfit-
1. Mrunal Thakur looks mesmerising
Mrunal Thakur gave desi girl vibes as she walked the red carpet in an embroidered lavender bling saree at Cannes 2023. The actress took the internet by storm with her bold and sizzling looks.
2. Mrunal Thakur sizzles in saree
The actress' choice of outfit was praised by her fans and friends from the industry. The beautiful embroidery saree that Mrunal Thakur carried at Cannes is designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.
3. Mrunal Thakur flashes her smile
The actress was seen flashing her smile in the beautiful outfit as she posed for the photos. The actress captioned her Instagram post, "Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am."
4. Mrunal Thakur's enchanting look
Mrunal Thakur was styled by celebrity stylist Rahul Vijay. The actress carried a pair of heels from Jimmy Choo and completed her look with minimal jewelry from Outhouse Jewelry. The actress kept her hair open with soft curls and went with a minimal make-up look.
5. Mrunal Thakur stuns fans
Mrunal Thakur left fans in awe with her look at Cannes 2023 on day 3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also praised the actress' look and commented, "Love" with a red heart. One of the comments read, "Looking like a cute princess." another wrote, "Crush forever." another fan commented, "she came and conquered, the girl is on fire."
6. Mrunal Thakur work front
Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Gumrah which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress will be next seen in the movie Namune which also stars Abhimanyu Dasani, Paresh Rawal, and Arshad Warsi among others in key roles. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, the movie is scheduled to release on October 30.