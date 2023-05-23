In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Check out Mouni Roy's sizzling photos in a black gown that she wore for her Cannes debut.
Mouni Roy is currently in France to attend the 76th Cannes Fil Festival. The actress is making her debut in collaboration with Lenskart at the festival. The actress recently dropped her sizzling pics from the red carpet in a black gown and fans can't keep calm. The actress was seen posing for the cameras in a stunning floor-sweeping gown.
1. Mouni Roy at Cannes 2023
Mouni Roy is currently exuding her glam at the French Riviera in collaboration with Lenskart at Cannes 2023. The actress is making her debut this year and has already charmed the audience with her looks.
2. Mouni Roy gown
Mouni Roy sipped into a beautiful black strapless gown with a plunging neckline held by a white 3D floral ribbon. The actress was seen dressed in a figure-hugging gown which had a fishtail silhouette at the bottom. The gown that Mouni wore was from Tarik Ediz
3. Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress completed her look with sunglasses from Lenskart and heels from Christian Louboutin. The actress kept a loose, sleek ponytail hairstyle with her outfit and captioned the post, "Noir" with a black heart.
4. Mouni Roy leaves fans awestruck
Disha Patani was also awestruck by her bestfreind's beauty and wrote, "So beautiful." Jannat Zubair also complimented the actress and said, "stunning." Netizens too couldn't stop gushing about her beauty. One of the comments read, "glamourous." another wrote, "beauty in black." Another fan commented, "now that's what i can call a mermaid." another commented, "you look dazzling in the mermaid gown."
5. Mouni Roy work front
Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Brahmastra and her performance was widely appreciated by the audience. The actress will be next seen in Sanjay Dutt's The Virgin Tree which also stars Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh. The movie is scheduled to release this year.