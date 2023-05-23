In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

4/5

Disha Patani was also awestruck by her bestfreind's beauty and wrote, "So beautiful." Jannat Zubair also complimented the actress and said, "stunning." Netizens too couldn't stop gushing about her beauty. One of the comments read, "glamourous." another wrote, "beauty in black." Another fan commented, "now that's what i can call a mermaid." another commented, "you look dazzling in the mermaid gown."

