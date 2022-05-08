Mother's Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, others wish their moms with adorable photos

Here's how Bollywood celebrities wished their mothers and everyone, a Happy Mother's Day!
On the special occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, Bollywood celebrities namely Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and others shared social media posts celebrating the spirit of motherhood.
1. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan often shares photos with her mom Amrita Singh on Instagram. On Mother's Day 2022, she shared a cute throwback picture with her mother calling her 'my whole world' to celebrate the special occasion.
2. Alia Bhatt
Celebrating Mother's Day, Alia Bhatt shared a selfie with her two moms - Soni Razdan and Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "My beautiful beautiful mothers. Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!".
3. Karan Johar
Taking to his Instagram, Karan Johar shared two photos - one with her mom Hiroo Johar, and another with his mom, and two children Yash-Roohi and used the hashtag #blessedwiththebest to show his love to his family.
4. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable throwback photo with her mom Asha Ranaut and sister Rangoli wishing everyone Happy Mother's Day.
5. Vicky Kaushal
To celebrate the occasion, Vicky Kaushal uploaded pictures, from his wedding with Katrina Kaif, with her own mom Veena Kaushal and another featuring the couple taking blessings from Katrina's mom Suzanne Suzanne Turquotte.
6. Farhan Akhtar
The multi-talented Farhan Akhtar shared a black and white picture, from his February wedding with Shibani Dandekar, with his mom Honey Irani to wish everyone a Happy Mother's Day.
7. Katrina Kaif
Just like her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal, Katrina also dropped two stunning photos - one with her own mom Suzanne and another beautiful click in which the couple can be seen with Veena Kaushal, Vicky's mom.