'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Richa Chadha took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her maternity shoot.

On the occasion of  Daughter’s Day, Richa Chadha shared unseen photos from her maternity shoot, expressing her excitement to show these pictures to her daughter one day. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her maternity shoot with a heartfelt message for her little girl.

Sharing the photos, Richa wrote, "Maya Angelou said “My mother shed her protective love down around me and without knowing why, people sensed I had value”. You will always have value, lil girl." 

She added, "These photos were taken in month 9 of my pregnancy by @harshphotography11 . The sacred geometry symbols on my body have been painted by @avantika_1988 . The flower of life on my navel, and the symbol of the divine feminine on my chest. Little did I know at the time that I would have a daughter."

While describing women as “sacred vessels of the universe, who clone themselves to create another in their image," Richa further wrote, "Happy Daughter’s day little girl. We will see these pictures together one day, where you posed inside and I was bursting at the seams… this one is for us, so outsiders can look but can’t speak."

In the images, Richa proudly shows off her baby bump, wearing a saree in an artistic way to maintain her modesty. She chose to disable comments while sharing the pictures.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, just days after the couple posed for a maternity photoshoot, announced the birth of their baby girl, who arrived on July 16.

