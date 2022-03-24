Sonam Kapoor glows as she makes her first public appearance with husband Anand Ahuja after pregnancy annoucement

5/5

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja will soon welcome their first child. On March 21, Sonam took to Instagram and announced the good news with her fans and followers. Sharing that the baby will arrive this fall, the 'Neerja' star wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can`t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

She dropped a few images in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The two are currently staying at their residence in Delhi.