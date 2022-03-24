Sonam Kapoor glows as she makes her first public appearance with husband Anand Ahuja after pregnancy annoucement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and his entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja have been in the news recently for all the right reasons. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. The duo dropped some intimate photos sharing the news with the world. Sonam and Anand's photos immediately went viral on social media and their announcement took the internet by storm. Wishes started pouring in immediately after with fans, family, friends, all taking to Instagram and Twitter to express their happiness on the news.
And now, on Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja made their first public appearance after they announced that they were set to embrace parenthood. Check out their photos below.
1. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja make first public appearance after pregnancy announcement
On Wednesday, mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor attended her husband Anand Ahuja's store launch in Mumbai. It was on March 21 that the diva had announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Anand.
2. Sonam Kapoor opts for comfy pantsuit
Sonam Kapoor opted for a comfy yet classy blue pantsuit for the day, paired with white sneakers. She accessorized her look with an initials necklace and stud earrings.
3. Sonam Kapoor poses with husband Anand Ahuja and dad Anil Kapoor
The store launch was also attended by Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. In the photo above, mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is seen posing with her husband Anand and her dad Anil Kapoor. All three have kept their looks very casual yet chic.
4. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja are all smiles for the cameras
At the store launch in Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were all smiles for the cameras. They were seen happily posing for the shutterbugs as they made their first public appearance after pregnancy announcement.
5. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's pregnancy announcement
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja will soon welcome their first child. On March 21, Sonam took to Instagram and announced the good news with her fans and followers. Sharing that the baby will arrive this fall, the 'Neerja' star wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can`t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."
She dropped a few images in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand.
