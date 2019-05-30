Modi Sarkar 2.0 brings Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar in same frame, see pics

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today, and various celebrities were spotted at the gathering

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received maximum numbers of votes this year and got elected to become the Prime Minister of India, yet again. He, of course has a journey of his own - from a tea-seller to the Prime Minister, but today not only general public but various celebrities gathered to hear his story at the oath-taking ceremony.

Filmmakers like Abhishek Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rajkumar Hirani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and of course Karan Johar, gathered in for the occassion. Among the actors, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput and megastar Rajinikanth were snapped.

The gang clicked a lot of photos as their memories. Some of these memories became moments which are close to unforgettable. In one such moment, Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut, who have a long-standing fight, appeared in the same frame, smiling along.

Here, take a look at all the photos: