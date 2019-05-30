Modi Sarkar 2.0 brings Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar in same frame, see pics

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today, and various celebrities were spotted at the gathering
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received maximum numbers of votes this year and got elected to become the Prime Minister of India, yet again. He, of course has a journey of his own - from a tea-seller to the Prime Minister, but today not only general public but various celebrities gathered to hear his story at the oath-taking ceremony.
Filmmakers like Abhishek Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rajkumar Hirani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and of course Karan Johar, gathered in for the occassion. Among the actors, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput and megastar Rajinikanth were snapped.
The gang clicked a lot of photos as their memories. Some of these memories became moments which are close to unforgettable. In one such moment, Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut, who have a long-standing fight, appeared in the same frame, smiling along.
Here, take a look at all the photos:
1. The big selfie
Abhishek Kapoor took a selfie with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Boney Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani.
2. The Dhamaakas of Television
Karan Johar, best known for hosting a TV show 'Koffee With Karan', was snapped alongside 'Pavitra Rishta' famed actor Sushant Singh Rajput and 'The Kapil Sharma Show's comedian Kapil Sharma.
3. Aanand L Rai and Kailash Kher also snapped
Aanand L Rai sat along with Karan Johar. We wonder if there are some talks about a movie with the two. Meanwhile singer Kailash Kher too was snapped in a completely different avatar, with long hair.
4. One of Bollywood's power-couple
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor got married in 2015. Four years later, the couple is still going strong and were recently blessed with a baby boy who they named Zain Kapoor.
(Photos via Instagram/@simplyaminaxx)
5. The big picture
All celebrities gathered in and we could even spot megastar Rajinikanth and Kangana Ranaut, who were not clicked in the audience.
6. The epic selfie
Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut got clicked in a selfie thanks to this epic selfie which also features Rajinikanth along with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Abhishek Kapoor and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
(All photos via Instagram/@bolly_home)