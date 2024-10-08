Search icon
In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

Here are the pictures from the 70th National Film Awards ceremony held on Tuesday, October 8.

The 70th National Film Awards, honouring the best films and performances of the Indian films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022, were announced on August 16, 2024. Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar, Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee and other winners received their honours from President Droupadi Murmu in a grand ceremony at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on October 8. (All photos: Doordarshan YouTube channel)

1. Mithun Chakraborty honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The veteran actor and superstar Mithun Chakraborty was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema.

2. Rishab Shetty receives award for Best Actor

Rishab Shetty received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance in the Kannada blockbuster Kantara.

3. Nithya Menen wins Best Actress

Nithya Menen was honoured as the Best Actress for her powerful performance in the Tamil romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam.

4. Manasi Parekh breaks down after her Best Actress win

Manasi Parekh had tears of joy after accepting the National Film Award for Best Actress for the Gujarati film Kutch Express.

5. Karan Johar accepts award for Brahmastra

Brahmastra was named the Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category. Karan Johar accepted the award as the film's producer.

6. Manoj Bajpayee wins Special Mention Award

Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Special Mention Award for his emotional performance in the Hindi film Gulmohar.

7. Pritam wins Best Music Director

For composing chartbuster tracks Kesariya, Rasiya and others, Pritam was awarded Best Music Director for Brahmastra.

