In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

The 70th National Film Awards, honouring the best films and performances of the Indian films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022, were announced on August 16, 2024. Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar, Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee and other winners received their honours from President Droupadi Murmu in a grand ceremony at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on October 8. (All photos: Doordarshan YouTube channel)