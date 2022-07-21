Search icon
Mike Tyson, Slyvester Stallone, Will Smith: International stars who featured in Bollywood movies

The cross-pollination of talents has always been celebrated, especially when your favourite Hollywood stars were featured in Bollywood.

As the trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has hit like a storm, let's take a quick flashback to movies where international stars added more value to a Bollywood film. (All images source: Twitter) 

1. Mike Tyson in Liger

1/6

Let's start with the latest entrant on the list. Acclaimed professional boxer Mike Tyson's appearance in Liger left moviegoers excited. His glimpse became the highlight of the trailer. 

2. Slyvester Stallone in Kambakht Ishq

2/6

Hollywood's very own action legend Slyvester Stallone was the saving grace, the best part of the 2009 film Kambakht Ishq. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was one-of-its-kind to include multiple Hollywood artists in the film. 

3. Will Smith in Student Of The Year 2

3/6

Here's another proof where a guest appearance of a Hollywood star was celebrated more than the movie's lead cast. 

4. Paul Blackthrone in Lagaan

4/6

Paul gave a splendid performance as an antagonist in Aamir Khan's Lagaan, and his line "Teen gunna lagaan" still echoes in our minds. 

5. Toby Stephens in Mangal Pandey: The Rising

5/6

Toby played the role of Captain William Gordon in Ketan Mehta's Mangal Pandey- The Rising, and his performance was noted by many moviegoers. 

6. Rebecca Breeds in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

6/6

You may not recall her by the name, but you will recognise Rebecca Breeds as soon as we mention Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Rebecca played a brief role of Stella in the 2013 film, and she was hailed for her acting chops. 

