#MeToo: Vikas Bahl cleared of sexual misconduct charges; to get credit as the director of Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'

As per reports in a tabloid, 'Queen' director Vikas Bahl, who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018 during #MeToo movement in India has been cleared of all charges. He will be credited as the director of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film, 'Super 30'.

Immediately after #MeToo movement hit India, Queen director Vikas Bahl was one of the first few people, who was accused of sexual misconduct. He was first reportedly accused of harassment by an assistant of Anurag Kashyap during a party of Bombay Velvet (2015). After the whole episode came out in public, it led to the dissolution of Phantom Films of which the founding partners were Anurag Kashyap, Vikas, Madhu Mantena and Vikramaditya Motwane along with Reliance Entertainment.

After being accused, Vikas was also ousted from Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 which he directed. Hrithik had also tweeted, "It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished, and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up."

Now after almost seven months, Vikas has been cleared of all charges which were followed by an internal inquiry set by Reliance Entertainment.