Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator

Do you know Yogita has shared screen space with Salman Khan, and she considered him as her lucky charm?

Actress Yogita Bihani has a typical girl-next-door story who is currently living her dreams. Yogita has won the audience with the portrayal of Nimah in Vipul Amrutlal Shah-produced, The Kerala Story. Let's take a look at her journey through her photos. (Images source: Yogita Bihani Instagram)

1/5 Before entering films, Yogita was among the top 3 finalists in Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2018.

2/5 Even before Miss India Rajasthan, Engineering graduate Yogita Bihani had an experience in marketing. While appearing on TEDx, Yogita revealed that she has worked for Pratham Education Foundation as Sales and Marketing Coordinator. Yogita even worked as a Sales and Operations Manager at Trilyo.

3/5 After Miss India Rajasthan, Yoigta was seen in a promo for Salman Khan's hit show, Dus Ka Dum. Her stint with Salman led to her first major leading role in television, and Bihani considers Salman as her lucky charm.

4/5 After sharing screen space with Salman Khan, Yogita got her first leading role, opposite Karan Kundrra in Ekta Kapoor's series Dil Hi Toh Hai. The actress played Dr Palak Sharma and impressed the audience.

