Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator

Do you know Yogita has shared screen space with Salman Khan, and she considered him as her lucky charm?

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 06, 2023, 01:28 AM IST

Actress Yogita Bihani has a typical girl-next-door story who is currently living her dreams. Yogita has won the audience with the portrayal of Nimah in Vipul Amrutlal Shah-produced, The Kerala Story. Let's take a look at her journey through her photos. (Images source: Yogita Bihani Instagram)

1. Meet Miss Rajasthan finalist Yogita Bihani

Meet Miss Rajasthan finalist Yogita Bihani
1/5

Before entering films, Yogita was among the top 3 finalists in Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2018. 

2. Sales and marketing coordinator Yogita Bihani

Sales and marketing coordinator Yogita Bihani
2/5

Even before Miss India Rajasthan, Engineering graduate Yogita Bihani had an experience in marketing. While appearing on TEDx, Yogita revealed that she has worked for Pratham Education Foundation as Sales and Marketing Coordinator. Yogita even worked as a Sales and Operations Manager at Trilyo.

3. The first major break of Yogita Bihani

The first major break of Yogita Bihani
3/5

After Miss India Rajasthan, Yoigta was seen in a promo for Salman Khan's hit show, Dus Ka Dum. Her stint with Salman led to her first major leading role in television, and Bihani considers Salman as her lucky charm. 

4. Yogita Bihani in Ekta Kapoor's show

Yogita Bihani in Ekta Kapoor's show
4/5

After sharing screen space with Salman Khan, Yogita got her first leading role, opposite Karan Kundrra in Ekta Kapoor's series Dil Hi Toh Hai. The actress played Dr Palak Sharma and impressed the audience. 

5. Other major projects of Yogita Bihani

Other major projects of Yogita Bihani
5/5

After Dil Hi Toh Hai, Yogita was also seen in the series Kavach... Maha Shivratri. Before The Kerala Story, Yogita impressed critics with her performance of Chanda in Vikram Vedha. Yogita was also a part of AK vs AK. 

