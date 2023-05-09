Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session

Here's a look at Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor who started with a small studio in her guest room and is now a celebrity trainer.
Bollywood celebrities put in a lot of hard work in maintaining their figure. The people behind their perfectly toned bodies often go unnoticed. One of those instructors is Yasmin Karachiwala. She is a celebrity instructor who has trained a number of Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif among others. Here's all you need to know about the first BASI-certified Pilates trainer-
1. Yasmin Karachiwala Early life
Yasmin Karachiwala who was born on July 4 1970 in the US, completed her schooling at Saint Agnes High, USA. She came to India for her further studies and completed her further studies at Saint X’aviers Mumbai. She was never interested in sports since her childhood and was interested only in playing, sleeping, eating, and watching television. She revealed that she never took part in sports as a teenager and said, “I liked to do things where I could show my strength. Even in school, the only sport I did was shot put and javelin throw, as it needed strength”
2. Start of Yasmin’s fitness journey
Yasmin Karachiwala revealed that she went to the gym for the first time at the age of 18 when one of her friends who was dating a boy came to her asking her to accompany her to a fitness class as she was trying to lose weight. “Peer pressure works in many ways. As does peer acceptance. I flowed along, and the rest is history,” she recalled in an interview. Yasmin later took a fitness course from the American College of Exercise and became certified in a fitness course.
3. Yasmin Karachiwala fitness studio
She started with a small fitness studio in her guest room when she saw interest budding among the people for her training. Later, she turned a part of her terrace into a studio. She then, later on, went to the US to study Pilates and became the first BASI (Body Arts and Science International) certified Pilates instructor in India. In 2015, She started her own fitness studio in Bandra, Mumbai in 2015 by the name ‘Yasmin’s Body Image’ and over time became a famous celebrity trainer. She now also has franchises in South Mumbai, Andheri (Western Mumbai), Dubai, Dhaka, and Delhi.
4. Yasmin Karachiwala’s Personal Life
Yasmin Karachiwala got married to Minhaz Karachiwala on December 5, 1993, and is now a mother to two sons.
5. Yasmin Karachiwala book
Yasmin Karachiwala also released her co-authored book Sculpt and Shape” The Pilates Way which gives an insight into Pilates and how it improves body posture and gives a positive approach to life.
6. Yasmin Karachiwala Awards
Yasmin Karachiwala has been commended on her work by being awarded the Best Fitness Instructor award at Vogue Fashion Awards 2013, Elle Beauty Awards 2015 for Best Fitness Expert, Giants Awards 2015, and Rotary Award 2015 for her contribution to the wellness and fitness industry.
7. Yasmin Karachiwala Instagram
Yasmin Karachiwala has an Instagram following of 1M and she keeps sharing motivational and fitness videos on her page. She is also the first Balanced Body Master Pilates Instructor and Fletcher Pilates instructor in India. She reportedly charges between Rs 20000 for 12 sessions and Rs 1900 for a single session.