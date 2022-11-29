Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation

Alt Balaji is not responsible only for sirens like Anveshi Jain, Flora Saini but also for Pryanca Talukdar.

After alluring beauties, Flora Saini and Anveshi Jain charmed us with their sizzling stint in the digital world with ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat. Several other seductresses made their way into the viewer's mind with their seducing charm. Let's take a look at Pryanca Talukdar, the ultimate siren who raised eyebrows with XXX. (Image source: Pryanca Talukdar Instagram)