Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation

Alt Balaji is not responsible only for sirens like Anveshi Jain, Flora Saini but also for Pryanca Talukdar.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 29, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

After alluring beauties, Flora Saini and Anveshi Jain charmed us with their sizzling stint in the digital world with ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat. Several other seductresses made their way into the viewer's mind with their seducing charm. Let's take a look at Pryanca Talukdar, the ultimate siren who raised eyebrows with XXX. (Image source: Pryanca Talukdar Instagram) 

1. The mystic white beauty- Pryanca Talukdar

The mystic white beauty- Pryanca Talukdar
1/5

Pryanca does look like a mystic white dove in this picture, doesn't she? 

2. Pryanca Talukdar setting high vacation goals

Pryanca Talukdar setting high vacation goals
2/5

Here's a picture where Pryanca is setting high vacation goals. 

3. Pryanca Talukdar possesses the perfect bikini body

Pryanca Talukdar possesses the perfect bikini body
3/5

There is no doubt that Pryanca Talukdar is blessed with the perfect bikini body, do we need any more proof? 

4. Miss Bahrain Pryanca Talukdar

Miss Bahrain Pryanca Talukdar
4/5

While researching Pryanca, we got to know that the actress is also crowned Miss Bahrain, and she's also known as May Queen Miss Bahrain 2013. 

5. Pryanca Talukadar's career

Pryanca Talukadar's career
5/5

Apart from making the temperature soar in Ekta Kapoor's XXX, Pryanca was also a part of MX Player's Hey Prabhu!

