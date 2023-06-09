Search icon
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt's fiancé Varun Sarda is a businessman who is the founder of WTFares which is the 'fastest holiday planning engine'.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 09, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is all set to marry the love of his life, Varun Sarda. They are set to tie the knot on June 11 Sunday in a private ceremony. 

Varun is a businessman who is the founder of WTFares which is the 'fastest holiday planning engine'.

BITS' mechanical engineering

BITS’ mechanical engineering
Varun Sarda is from the BITS’ mechanical engineering batch 2010. 

First start up

First start up
In 2010, he started a business with four college friends. (student tabloid by the name of TILT (The iLike Times).

Family business

Family business
However, his father wanted him to join the family business. As my YourStory, Vedant, “I have always been of the opinion that just because your father has put in great effort to build a business, you shouldn’t just randomly take over unless you’ve proved your interest and worthiness. You’re skipping a vital life cycle of finding what you’re destined to!”

“Besides, e-commerce was a hot cake around 2012 and 2013,” he mentioned.

 

WTFares

WTFares
Vedant, who is now the founder of WTFares, revealed that a popular online travel company ruined his trip completely. “They gave us a hotel that didn’t even exist and were unable to solve my problem. It was their customer service attitude that made me take to Facebook, and there was my eureka moment!” 

“That is when I pledged to get into travel e-commerce and deliver excellent service. I knew little about travel back then, though. So, I became a travel agent to understand the business model and its workings before taking it online,” he said. 

That's how he founded WTFares. As per the reports, Varun started this company with Rs 6 lakh and it has now Rs 20 crore turnover. 

 

Social media presence

Social media presence
Meanwhile, Vedant is quite active on social media and has more than 800 followers. He often shares his photos and videos with Krishna Bhatt on Instagram.

