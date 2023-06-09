Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

4/5

Vedant, who is now the founder of WTFares, revealed that a popular online travel company ruined his trip completely. “They gave us a hotel that didn’t even exist and were unable to solve my problem. It was their customer service attitude that made me take to Facebook, and there was my eureka moment!”

“That is when I pledged to get into travel e-commerce and deliver excellent service. I knew little about travel back then, though. So, I became a travel agent to understand the business model and its workings before taking it online,” he said.

That's how he founded WTFares. As per the reports, Varun started this company with Rs 6 lakh and it has now Rs 20 crore turnover.