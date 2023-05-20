photoDetails

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

You might have hated him in The Kerala Story, but the actor, Vijay Krishna has an interesting journey to stardom.

Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story has already become a blockbuster and every actor associated with the film is enjoying the mega success of the film. In the film, Shalini Unnikrishnan (Adah Sharma) gets married to extremist Ishak. Shalini's husband has earned enough hate from the masses. Now, let's take a look at the journey of the actor Vijay Krishna who made Ishak believably evil. (Image source: Vijay Krishna)

1. When Vijay Krishna ran away from home at 15

1/5 In an interview with a media portal, Bengaluru-hailed Vijay Krishna revealed that she ran away from his home to discover the artiste in him. He studied Art History at Chitrakala Parishad and did theatre for 13 years.

2. Vijay Krishna's television debut

2/5 After working with different theatre groups across Bengaluru, Kerala, Goa, and Bengal, Vijay made his debut in Kanada television with the show Kannadathi (2020).

3. Vijay Krishna's foray in North India

3/5 After starring in regional television shows and movies, Vijay earned recognition in the North by playing Imtiaz in Sony Liv's web series, Avrodh: The Siege Within 2.

4. Vijay Krishna's other notable work

4/5 Before The Kerala Story, the other notable work of Vijay includes Kyaabre, Act 1978, and Hakuna Matata.

5. Vijay Krishna's partner's reaction to his performance in The Kerala Story