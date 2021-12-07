Search icon
Meet Veena Nagda, celebrity mehandi artist most likely to apply henna on Katrina Kaif's hands

Most probably, Veena Nagda will be applying Mehendi on Katrina Kaif's hands.

  Dec 07, 2021, 06:59 PM IST

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif will soon tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal at Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan. Wedding festivities have started already, fans are excited to know each and every detail about the same. Meanwhile, there are people who are eager to know about the Mehendi ceremony. Therefore, we are going to introduce you to Veena Nagda who is a celebrity Mehendi artist. It seems that she is the one who will be applying Mehendi on Katrina Kaif's hands. 

Take a look at her past pictures:

1. Veena Nagda applying mehendi on Katrina Kaif's hand

Veena Nagda applying mehendi on Katrina Kaif's hand
Veena Nagda had applied Mehendi on Katrina Kaif's hand when she was shooting for 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye'. 

2. Veena Nagda applying Mehendi on Deepika Padukone's hand

Veena Nagda applying Mehendi on Deepika Padukone's hand
Veena Nagda is the one who did mehendi for Deepika Padukone. Sharing the picture from her mehendi ceremony, the artist wrote, "We were honoured to do mehendi for @deepikapadukone Thank you for making us a part of this beautiful occasion in your life."

3. Veena Nagda with Natasha

Veena Nagda with Natasha
Veena Nagda was called for Varun Dhawan and Natasha's mehendi ceremony. 

4. Veena Nagda and Sonam Kapoor

Veena Nagda and Sonam Kapoor
When Sonam Kapoor appeared at Cannes Film Festival, Veena Nagda was the one who applied mehendi on her hands. 

5. Veena Nagda and Kareena Kapoor

Veena Nagda and Kareena Kapoor
For the film 'Veere Di Wedding', Veena Nagda was called to apply mehendi on Kareena Kapoor's hands.

