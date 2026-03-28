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For happiness, fix your mental scripts

For happiness, fix your mental scripts

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming at umpire's call

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming

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Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why

Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening

Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport

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Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

Here's everything you need to know about Udaybir Sandhu, who has become a sensation after playing Pinda, Ranveer Singh's childhood friend in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His memorable line 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' has taken the social media by storm with viral reels and hilarious memes.

Aman Wadhwa | Mar 28, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

1.Udaybir Sandhu in Dhurandhar The Revenge

Udaybir Sandhu in Dhurandhar The Revenge
1

Udaybir Sandhu plays Gurbaaz Singh aka Pinda, childhood friend and brother-in-law of Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar.

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2.The 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' sequence

The 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' sequence
2

After more than a decade, when Pinda reunites with Jaskirat, now living as Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan, he asks him "Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?", turning the moment into one of the most explosive interval sequences in Bollywood. This one line has set social media ablaze, sparking a wave of viral reels and hilarious memes.

3.Udaybir Sandhu in Gold and Amar Singh Chamkila

Udaybir Sandhu in Gold and Amar Singh Chamkila
3

A former national-level hockey player from Punjab, Udaybir Sandhu made his film debut as Devang Chaturvedi with Akshay Kumar's 2018 sports drama Gold, where he also trained co-stars in hockey. Sandhu also played the Punjabi singer Jatinder Jinda in the 2024 Imtiaz Ali's musical Amar Singh Chamkila.

4.Sandhu’s decade-long journey to success

Sandhu’s decade-long journey to success
4

From being a national-level hockey player to spending nearly 10 years auditioning, Sandhu's journey has been anything but easy. With Dhurandhar 2, he finally gets his big break, proving that even limited screen time can leave a lasting impact.

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5.Dhurandhar The Revenge box office phenomenon

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office phenomenon
5

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set the box office on fire since its release on March 19. Within just nine days, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy action thriller has earned close to Rs 750 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 1150 crore worldwide.

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For happiness, fix your mental scripts
For happiness, fix your mental scripts
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh
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IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming
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