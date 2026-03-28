Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

2 . The 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' sequence

2

After more than a decade, when Pinda reunites with Jaskirat, now living as Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan, he asks him "Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?", turning the moment into one of the most explosive interval sequences in Bollywood. This one line has set social media ablaze, sparking a wave of viral reels and hilarious memes.