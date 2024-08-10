Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Here's all you need to know about the TV star, who became one of the top actresses in south cinema.
This actress, who started her career in television and became a star as a child artiste, worked with Hrithik Roshan and left Bollywood after flops. She is now ruling hearts with her beauty and is one of the top actresses in south cinema. She is none other than Hansika Motwani.
1. Who is Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani is a popular actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films. The actress gained fame as a child artiste and is now ruling hearts with her beauty.
2. Hansika Motwani TV career
Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artiste in the television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. The show became a hit and made her a star. She later acted in the Indian serial Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Son Pari, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Karishma Ka Karishma among others.
3. Hansika Motwani Bollywood journey
In 2003, the actress made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Koi…Mil Gaya. She played one of his friends in the film. She then starred in films like Jaago, Abra Ka Dabra, and more. She made her debut in Bollywood as the lead actress in Aap Kaa Surroor, but after the film’s failure, she left Bollywood.
4. Hansika Motwani's journey in South cinema
She then ventured into South cinema with the film Desamuduru and went on to win hearts with her beauty. She starred in several commercial successes like Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Singam II, and Aranmanai.
5. Hansika Motwani stardom
With these commercial successes, Hansika Motwani established herself as one of the top actresses in South. She has a loyal fan base and even a temple dedicated to her.
6. Hansika Motwani called 'home wrecker'
The actress tied the knot with her businessman Sohael Khaturiya in 2022. However, it was revealed that he was earlier married to Rinky, her best friend. The actress got trolled for marrying her best friend’s ex-husband and was called a ‘home wrecker’. Talking about the same, the actress said, “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain.”