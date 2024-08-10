Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

6/6

The actress tied the knot with her businessman Sohael Khaturiya in 2022. However, it was revealed that he was earlier married to Rinky, her best friend. The actress got trolled for marrying her best friend’s ex-husband and was called a ‘home wrecker’. Talking about the same, the actress said, “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain.”