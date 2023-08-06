Meet TMKOC's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, who had no money to enrol in theatre workshop, worked as salesman at cloth store

2/5

Shyam Pathak balanced CA and theatre. After trying his luck with National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), he wanted to train in an institutional setup. He had no money to enrol in a theatre workshop. During one play, he got to know about Barry John. He learnt about his group, and school and was very inspired. He had no money and wrote a letter to him that he wanted to work under him and learn from him. So, he wrote a letter and got a revert from him after some time. “To come swiftly to your point, I offer you a seat in my course.” Then he went to Delhi.