Meet TMKOC's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, who had no money to enrol in theatre workshop, worked as salesman at cloth store

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Patrakar Popatlal wanted to be a CA in real life, but destiny took an interesting turn, and he is one of the lovable characters on Indian television.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 06, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

One of the longest-running shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is nationwide popular, and so are the characters of the show. One of the most lovable characters in the sitcom is Patrakar Popatlal Pandey. We all know the umbrella lover Popatlal, but let's know more about him. (Image source: Facebook)

1. Shyam Pathak's family background

Shyam Pathak's family background
1/5

Shyam Pathak hailed from a lower-middle-class family. He was born and brought up in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, and lived in a chawl for 25 years. Shyam had a love for theatre and he is a pass-out from KJ Somaiya College. During five years of his college stint, his knack for doing theatre took a backseat. As Etimes reported, "I cleared the exams and it was going on for 3 years. But somewhere down the line, I felt like I want to pursue my dreams and wanted to make that my profession. But I was seeing no way."

2. Popatlal's stint with NCPA and NSD

Popatlal's stint with NCPA and NSD
2/5

Shyam Pathak balanced CA and theatre. After trying his luck with National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), he wanted to train in an institutional setup. He had no money to enrol in a theatre workshop. During one play, he got to know about Barry John. He learnt about his group, and school and was very inspired. He had no money and wrote a letter to him that he wanted to work under him and learn from him. So, he wrote a letter and got a revert from him after some time. “To come swiftly to your point, I offer you a seat in my course.” Then he went to Delhi. 



3. Shyam Pathak has worked as salesman at cloth store

Shyam Pathak has worked as salesman at cloth store
3/5

Shyam's family was financially struggling, and to support his higher studies and family, Shyam did odd jobs. He also worked as a salesman at a cloth store. In an interview he said, "Many times, girls from my class would visit with their parents and I would feel embarrassed. But that was a phase and a learning experience."



4. The struggle of Popatlal after reaching Mumbai

The struggle of Popatlal after reaching Mumbai
4/5

After returning from Delhi to Mumbai, he performed in several plays and television shows. His first TV show was Ek Chabi Hai Padose Mein. Then he was seen in other shows like Sonpari, Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family. 



5. Popatlal's life after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Popatlal's life after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
5/5

Without any Godfather, Shyam managed to appear in several television series. In 2008, Shyam bagged Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and it was looking back to him. Recalling his journey, he said, "It was my hard work, sincerity, self-belief and dedication throughout." Shyam got married to Reshami in 2003. The couple is blessed with three children, two sons and a daughter.



