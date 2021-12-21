Meet the star cast of Kabir Khan's '83': Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and others

As '83' releases this Friday, here's a look at the actors who play the Indian World Cup winning squad in the film.

Kabir Khan's '83' is one of the most anticipated films. Led by Ranveer Singh, the sports drama has one of the most exciting star cast seen in recent years. Let's have a look at the ensemble portraying the living legends that lifted India's maiden ODI Cricket World Cup in 1983.