Meet the star cast of Kabir Khan's '83': Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and others

As '83' releases this Friday, here's a look at the actors who play the Indian World Cup winning squad in the film.
Kabir Khan's '83' is one of the most anticipated films. Led by Ranveer Singh, the sports drama has one of the most exciting star cast seen in recent years. Let's have a look at the ensemble portraying the living legends that lifted India's maiden ODI Cricket World Cup in 1983.
1. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is portraying Kapil Dev, India's captain in the 1983 World Cup, in the film. The 'Gully Boy' has completely immersed himself into the role and has adapted the physicality of Kapil as easy as a chameleon. (Image source: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
2. Harrdy Sandhu
Harrdy Sandhu plays the all-rounder Madan Lal in the sports drama. The Punjabi singer was a former cricketer and has also played in the U-19 cricket team for India. He has been grabbing headlines for his recent blockbuster track 'Bijlee Bijlee'. (Image source: Harrdy Sandhu/Instagram)
3. Tahir Raj Bhasin
Portraying the legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar in the film, Tahir Raj Bhasin became famous after his negative performance in 'Mardaani' and his last release 'Chhichhore', starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in lead role, was a blockbuster. (Image source: Tahir Raj Bhasin/Instagram)
4. Saqib Saleem
Mohinder Amarnath, who was the Man of the Match in the semi-final and final of the World Cup, is being played by Saqib Saleem, brother of actress Huma Qureshi. Saqib has acted in movies like 'Dishoom' and 'Bombay Talkies'. (Image source: Saqib Saleem/Instagram)
5. Ammy Virk
Ammy Virk is an extremely famous Punjabi actor and singer. '83' is his second Bollywood film after he made his Hindi film debut with 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' released in 2021. Ammy plays medium pace bowler Balwinder Sandhu in the film. (Image source: Ammy Virk/Instagram)
6. Jatin Sarna
Remember Bunty from Sacred Games? Jatin Sarna, who became the evil gangster in the Netflix series, is playing the middle-order batsman Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan's film. Jatin has previously acted in films like 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhalaang'. (Image source: Jatin Sarna/Instagram)
7. Jiiva
Popular Tamil actor Amar Choudary, known professionally as Jiiva, is playing the opening batsman Kris Srikkanth in the film. Known for his perforamnces in films like 'Raam' and 'Nanban', he is making his Hindi cinema debut with '83'. (Image source: Jiiva/Instagram)
8. Sahil Khattar
Famous host and anchor Sahil Khattar portrays the former wicketkeeper of the Indian cricket team, Syed Kirmani. He has hosted television reality shows like 'India's Got Talent' and 'Dance India Dance' in his career. (Image source: Sahil Khattar/Instagram)
9. Dhairya Karwe
Former head coach of Indian national cricket team, Ravi Shastri's role is being played by the young actor Dhairya Karwa in the upcoming film. Dhairya made his debut with 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and will be seen next in romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan'. (Image source: Dhairya Karwa/Instagram)
10. Chirag Patil
Chirag Patil is playing his father Sandeep Patil, explosive middle-order batsman and occasional bowler, in the sports drama. Chirag is popular in Marathi cinema and has appeared in few Hindi films too. (Image source: Chirag Patil/Instagram)
11. Adinath Kothare
Adinath Kothare is playing the Indian batting legned Dilip Vengsarkar in the film based on 1983 Cricket World Cup. Adinath has worked mainly in Marathi cinema as an actor, producer, and director. (Image source: Adinath Kothare/Instagram)
12. Nishant Dahiya
Featuring in films like 'Raat Akeli Hai' and 'Kedarnath', Nishant Dahiya is portraying all-rounder Roger Binny, the first anglo-Indian to play cricket for India, in the cricket-based film. (Image source: Nishant Dahiya/Instagram)
13. Dinker Sharma
Right-hand batsman and offspinner Kirti Azad's role is being played by the young actor Dinker Sharma in the Kabir Khan film. The actor was seen in the highly acclaimed Netflix series 'Delhi Crime' in a brief role. (Image source: Dinker Sharma/Instagram)
14. R Badree
Sunil Valson was the only player in the 1983 World Cup winning squad that didn't play a single match in the entire tournament. His role is being played by R. Badree who was last seen in Kabir Khan's web show 'The Forgotten Army'. (Image source - R Badree/Instagram)