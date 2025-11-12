Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, father was millionaire, owns assets worth Rs 300 crore, sons are...

2 . Who was Tanya Deol's father and how she inherited assets worth Rs 300 crore

2

Tanya Deol's father was the millionaire banker Devendra Ahuja, who was the promoter of Centurion Bank and was also the MD of 20th Century Finance Company. She has two siblings - brother Vikram and sister Munisha. Devendra Ahuja had an extramarital affair with an air hostess, who was half his age. This caused a huge family dispute, in which only Tanya and Bobby supported him. Thus, after he died in 2010, Devendra gave his entire property and earnings worth Rs 300 crore to Tanya.