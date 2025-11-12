Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, father was millionaire, owns assets worth Rs 300 crore, sons are...

Watch: Russia’s new AI robot stumbles and falls during its grand unveiling in Moscow
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 12, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
1.Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol's romance and marriage
Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol first met at the famous Italian restaurant Trattoria at the President Hotel in Mumbai. Their romance blossomed and within two months, the two decided to get married with each. Bobby and Tanya had a grand wedding ceremony on May 30, 1996.
2.Who was Tanya Deol's father and how she inherited assets worth Rs 300 crore
Tanya Deol's father was the millionaire banker Devendra Ahuja, who was the promoter of Centurion Bank and was also the MD of 20th Century Finance Company. She has two siblings - brother Vikram and sister Munisha. Devendra Ahuja had an extramarital affair with an air hostess, who was half his age. This caused a huge family dispute, in which only Tanya and Bobby supported him. Thus, after he died in 2010, Devendra gave his entire property and earnings worth Rs 300 crore to Tanya.
3.Tanya Deol's business ventures and association with Bollywood
Tanya Deol is an interior designer and entrepreneur. She owns a furnishing business called Good Earth, under which she has designed stylish interiors for various Bollywood celebs. Tanya also worked as a costume designer for Bollywood films like Jurm (2005) and Nanhe Jaisalmer (2007) - both headlined by Bobby.
4.Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol's luxurious lifestyle
Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol lead a luxurious lifestyle marked by exotic vacations, and an understated sense of elegance. Their lavish sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu is personally designed by Tanya, blending modern and traditional styles with antique décor, elegant wooden furniture, and rich Indian artifacts.
5.Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol's sons
Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol have two sons, Aryaman Deol, born in 2000, and Dharam Deol, born in 2004. Aryaman is known for his striking looks and often garners attention on social media, while Dharam, named after his grandfather Dharmendra, prefers to stay away from the limelight. Bobby has stated that both his sons wish to start their acting career soon.