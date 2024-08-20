Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

2/6

Soha Ali Khan revealed in an interview with Curly Tales that she used to work in corporate before joining films and said, “I got Rs 2 lakh a year. It was a post-graduate salary and I was paying Rs 17,000 rent a month in Mumbai at the time. I don’t know what’s your impression of the royal families but there not a lot of cash.” However, the film for which she left her job never happened as she was replaced by a big star.