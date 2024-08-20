Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Here's all you need to know about the actress who has only one hit in her career.
This actress, who belongs to the family of superstars, left her corporate job for films. However, she was replaced with a big star in the film for which she left her job. The actress we are talking about has only one hit in her career and still lives a super luxurious life. She is none other than Soha Ali Khan.
1. Who is Soha Ali Khan?
Soha Ali Khan is an actress and the daughter of Bollywood superstar Sharmila Tagore. Her father was former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan. She is the younger sister of Saif Ali Khan.
2. Soha Ali Khan left job for films
Soha Ali Khan revealed in an interview with Curly Tales that she used to work in corporate before joining films and said, “I got Rs 2 lakh a year. It was a post-graduate salary and I was paying Rs 17,000 rent a month in Mumbai at the time. I don’t know what’s your impression of the royal families but there not a lot of cash.” However, the film for which she left her job never happened as she was replaced by a big star.
3. Soha Ali Khan Bollywood debut
Soha Ali Khan finally made her Bollywood debut with Dil Maange More!!! alongside Shahid Kapoor, but the film failed at the box office. Her only successful film was Rang De Basanti.
4. Soha Ali Khan flops
After Rang De Basanti, Soha Ali Khan gave 14 back-to-back flops with films like Ahista Ahista, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Dil Kabaddi, Dhoomdte Reh Jaaoge, 99, Tum Mile, Soundtrack, Chaurahen-Crossroads, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, War Chhod Na Yaar, Mr Joe B. Carvalho, Chaarfitiya Chhokare, Ghayal Once Again and 31st October, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. After this, she left films.
5. Soha Ali Khan comeback and net worth
She made a comeback with the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Hush Hush but went unnoticed. The actress still reportedly enjoys a whopping net worth of Rs 166 crore. The actress along with her husband started a production company named Renegade Films.
6. Soha Ali Khan personal life
Soha Ali Khan was in a relationship with actor Kunal Khemu since 2009. Soha got engaged to Khemu in July 2014 in Paris and married him in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. She gave birth to their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu Khan on 29 September 2017.