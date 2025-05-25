3 . Sonam got married, and had to leave India

Sonam got married to filmmaker Rajiv Rai in 1991. They have worked together in hit films like Tridev and Vishwatma, both of which did well at the box office. After marriage, Sonam’s life changed. As per an IANS report, in 1997, a hitman working for underworld don Abu Salem tried to kill Rajiv Rai. After this scary incident, the couple left India and settled in the UK.