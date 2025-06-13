3 . When Nandita found solace in Dino Morea

Actor Dino Morea collaborated with Nandita Mahtani for the boutique company, Playground. However, soon their professional partnership developed into romance, and they were romantically involved for a brief time. Dino never confirmed their relationship.

In an interview, he said, "Nandita is extremely happy that I'm working here. I don't understand where that report came from because she trusts me entirely. She doesn't call me all the time to keep track of where I'm going. She's been very accommodating. She trusts that I will not go astray. Nandita is happy with my performance so far. I have done very well in most of my stunts. I didn't want to disappoint myself because I was testing my patience, and I didn't want to break her hopes. She's very ecstatic."