BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jun 13, 2025, 06:22 AM IST
1.Who is Nandita Mahtani
Nandita Mahtani is a veteran fashion designer and stylist who has been active in the film industry since the mid-1990s. Born 8 January 1976, in a Sindhi Hindu family, Nandita launched her fashion label Nandita Mahtani in 1998. Nandita is also a prominent stylist for cricketer Virat Kohli. Other celebs she styled include Elizabeth Hurley and Ekta Kapoor.
2.Why Nandita Mahtani divorced Sunjay Kapur
Sunjay Kapur, the late industrialist, married Nandita Mahtani in 1996. However, in 2000, they got separated, and he married Karisma Kapoor. Their marriage reportedly ended amicably, rooted in personal differences. Post-divorce, as Sunjay moved on with Karisma, Nandita maintained dignity, and she was cordial with the Raja Babu actress and Sunjay as well.
3.When Nandita found solace in Dino Morea
Actor Dino Morea collaborated with Nandita Mahtani for the boutique company, Playground. However, soon their professional partnership developed into romance, and they were romantically involved for a brief time. Dino never confirmed their relationship.
In an interview, he said, "Nandita is extremely happy that I'm working here. I don't understand where that report came from because she trusts me entirely. She doesn't call me all the time to keep track of where I'm going. She's been very accommodating. She trusts that I will not go astray. Nandita is happy with my performance so far. I have done very well in most of my stunts. I didn't want to disappoint myself because I was testing my patience, and I didn't want to break her hopes. She's very ecstatic."
4.When Nandita Mahtani got engaged to Vidyut Jammwal
After Nandita broke up with Dino, she grew closer to Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal. The duo kept sharing their PDA moments on Instagram, and in 2021, they confirmed their engagement. It was reported that Vidyut and Nandita would get married in London. However, sadly, even this relationship ended within two years, and Vidyut broke his engagement.
5.Natasha Mahtani and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured romance
In 2017, there were rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Nandita Mahtani were romantically involved. They were even spotted having dinner together. In one of the interviews, Ranbir had even admitted to having a huge crush on Nandita. However, both soon started focusing on their respective careers, and they moved on peacefully..
Vikrant Massey's close friend among victim of Ahmedabad plane crash, actor pens emotional note: 'It pains even more...'
PM Modi arrives at Ahmedabad Airport, to visit London-bound Air India plane crash site soon
Nikhil Siddhartha issues statement on water flooding mishap at Ram Charan's The India House sets: 'In the quest to give..., we take risks'
How much do Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani earn? Know who is the richest among them
Viral Video: Chhattisgarh Teenager’s belly dance on Asha Bhosle's iconic song 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' grabs Priyanka Chopra's attention, she reacts
Tragic 'last selfie' of family, moments before London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad goes viral, internet says, 'saddest...'
Internet outage? Thousands of users reportedly unable to access Google cloud, OpenAI, Shopify and other services
Nita Ambani's MI's star player to join new team, he will play for..., he is...
Bad news for steel exporters: EU places India under 'pooled quota' after Trump's 50% tariff hike
Israel begins preemptive airstrikes against Iran, declares state of emergency
Ahmedabad plane crash: THESE agencies joins hands to assist investigation of tragic plane crash, which killed 260 people, they are...
'I know how hard and lonely it was...': KL Rahul on Karun Nair's inspiring comeback to India's Test setup after 8 years
Meet woman, one of India's youngest IAS officers, referred to as 'Beauty with Brains', a DU-graduate who cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., she is...
Meet man who rarely appears in public, has Rs 78,000 crore net worth, owner of Rs 2,50,000 crore company, his business is...
‘He jumped from...’: Woman recalls son's close call after Air India crash in Ahmedabad
'Can’t respect my basic needs...': Agra bride refuses to marry over lack of AC at wedding venue
Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack at 53
DNA TV Show: Why is take off the most dangerous flight phase?
Thug Life box office collection day 8: Kamal Haasan film heading towards disaster, earns just Rs...in extended first week
Housefull 5 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film remains steady, earns Rs 125 crore in India in first week
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Who is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor in Air India aircraft accident?
South Africa vs Australia WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi lead SA fightback, AUS (144/8) lead by 218 runs at stumps
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: US President Donald Trump expresses grief over Air India plane tragedy, says, 'Already told them...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India CEO's BIG statement on aircraft tragedy, says, 'There are many...'
This is world's fastest-growing religion, over 34 crore people adopted in 10 years, not Christianity, Hinduism
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Who was Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, pilot of Air India flight AI 171 that crashed in Gujarat?
Salman Khan shares heartfelt prayers for those affected in Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, cancels important event of...
Delhi woman shares her experience of being interviewed by AI: 'Fascinating yet emotionless'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Neeraj Chopra, sports fraternity mourn loss
Manish Gupta EXPOSES driver for framing him in 'fake complaint' of assault to 'extort money': 'Meri yehi galti thi ki...' | Exclusive
Priyanka Chopra ruined this actor's career after she refused to work with him, he then gave 15 flops in 10 years, is now...
Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Pushpa makers Sukumar, Mythri for his next film after King? Here's what we know
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Who was Vijay Rupani, ex-Gujarat CM who died in Air India crash?
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Tata Group announces Rs 1 crore compensation for families of deceased
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 40-year-old man survives deadly crash, says, 'There were...'
Delhi-Ghaziabad train derails near Shivaji Bridge, coach falls off tracks
'Come out of comfort zone': Gautam Gambhir addresses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli voids; urges Shubman Gill and Co to make history in England
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Why did Gatwik-bound Air India plane crash? Was THIS snag reason...?
Meet woman who leads Rs 3,24,000 crore company as CEO, has net worth of over Rs 340 crore, she is from...
'We lack civic sense': Viral video shows tourists drinking and littering at Himachal's Lapas waterfall
SA vs AUS: Temba Bavuma joins Rohit Sharma, becomes second captain to achieve rare feat in WTC Final
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance sells 35000000 shares of this company, earns whopping amount of Rs...
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar are 'speechless' after Air India crash in Ahmedabad: 'We stand in...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Did crashed Air India plane face technical glitch on previous flight same day? Details here...
Ahmedabad plane crash: 5 students dead, many injured at medical college hit by Air India aircraft
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Passenger who flew on same aircraft before it crashed shares chilling details, flags technical glitches, says...
British passenger’s last Instagram video surfaces before Air India crash in Ahmedabad: 'Goodbye India'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Passenger who missed Air India flight by 10 minutes reveals she couldn't reach airport on time due to..., says, 'Ganpati Bappa saved me'
After IPL 2025 heroics, RR's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 190 off 90 balls just before England tour - Watch
Complete Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Buying Guide as Presale Kicks Off on June 10, 2025
Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Pawan Kalyan 'devastated' by Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: 'Truly heart-wrenching'
Rabia Hora Makes History as First National Teen Indian Titleholder to Attend Cannes Film Festival
Hansal Mehta reacts to netizen asking why he showed story of a terrorist in Omerta: 'Still don’t understand...'
'Could've been handled....': Ravi Shastri gets emotional talking about Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, blames BCCI for lack of communication
BIG statement by Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus, reveals what PM Modi told him when asked to help control Sheikh Hasina's speeches in India: 'You can't...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: CISF rescue operations underway at Air India aircraft accident site, pics released
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing shares drop over 6 per cent in pre-market trading after Air India tragedy
Bengaluru techie with 19 years of experience works as Swiggy delivery agent: 'Trying to get my business...'
The Bengal Files teaser X review: Netizens slam Vivek Agnihotri for another 'propaganda' film, say 'stop maligning an entire state to earn...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India aircraft crashed within 5 minutes after take-off; here's a timeline of events
‘Bringing shame to India’ Viral post criticises Gujaratis abroad, sparks outrage
Not Microsoft, Apple, THIS tech giant is paying employees to leave instead of laying off, in a new buyout program, it is...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi's statement on Air India tragedy, says it's 'heartbreaking beyond words'
When two aeroplanes collided mid-air near New Delhi, because... killing...
Watch: Rishabh Pant terrorises Kent neighborhood, smacks huge sixes into rooftops, balconies and lawns during practice session
Sunny Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Sood 'heartbroken' after Ahmedabad plane crash: 'May those who lost their lives...'
Alia Bhatt to Alia Kapoor? Photo from a French hotel hints actress finally changed her surname
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, says...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All about Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner, plane involved in Air India crash
SA vs AUS, WTC Final: Mitchell Starc creates history at Lord’s, breaks Mohammed Shami's record; becomes first bowler to achieve THIS feat
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Video shows harrowing scene from crash site as rescue, relief operations continue, WATCH
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel issues statement, instructs...
Meet Rishi Kapoor's 'mother', who was called 'Kiss Girl' of Bollywood, became Rajmata after marriage, once made Hema Malini jealous after Dharmendra..., her name is..
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India pilot gave mayday call to Air Traffic Control before crash
Virat Kohli's close friend, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers pens heartfelt note after RCB's first IPL trophy win, "What I witnessed..."
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Chairperson N Chandrasekaran's FIRST statement out
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 10 Most severe air mishaps in India, details here
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on board Air India flight that crashed near airport
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India flight to London crashes, video show thick black smoke rising from accident site; WATCH
What is Mayday call and why is it used by pilots during emergencies?
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath makes bold claim about Mukesh Ambani during his speech at DIAS, says 'If anyone knows...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India releases FIRST statement, says...
Is Pakistan afraid of Indian attack? It raises defence budget to... despite being under debt of ..., where from will it get money?
Meet woman who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, worked at 16 for Rs 2, later built Rs 100 crore company, she is...
Meet Amit Kataria, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC with AIR 18, took just Rs 1 as salary, is still India’s richest IAS officer, is married to...
John Abraham rents out three Mumbai properties with a total starting monthly rent of over Rs.6 lakh, his investment will rake in Rs...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India plane to London with over 242 on board crashes near airport after...
Meet man, father-in-law of highest paid Indian CEO in US who earns Rs 5 crore a day, his daughter is...
Week after stampede at RCB victory celebration in Bengaluru, BCCI to take action on IPL's...
Has Allu Arjun been ousted from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film amid Deepika Padukone's row? Here's what we know
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'wife', Jeetendra's sister-in-law, once competed with Sridevi and Jaya Prada, was married twice, is still living a lonely life, her name is..
Meet man who had no running water at home growing up, owned no telephone, now earns Rs 74 lakh per hour, annual salary is Rs..., works as..., his name is..
Who was Kamal Kaur? Ludhiana-based social media influencer found dead in her car in Bathinda
Sundar Pichai opens up about succession plan, reveals who will be next Google CEO, says it is...
Meet India's highest paid choreographer, once earned more than Shah Rukh Khan, started as background dancer, its not Vaibhav Merchant or Saroj Khan but..
Aamir Khan admits he found Swades 'boring', admits rejecting film after Ashutosh Gowariker narrated him: 'Teri kahani jitni bhi achi ho...'
YouTubers Nischay Malhan Aka 'Triggered Insaan' and Ruchika Rathore get married, together they earn Rs... every month..., their combined net worth is Rs...
Meet Divya Ajith Kumar who scripted history by becoming first woman to win 'Sword of Honour', know about her educational qualification and more
Meet man, 35, who quit high paying job, calls job, marriage meaningless, lived in cave for.., he is now...
First Indian film to win Filmfare Award was released over 70 years ago, became a trendsetter, only movie in 33 years of career when Meena Kumari..., lead actors were..