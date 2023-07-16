Search icon
Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Chhiba often gets spotted with Suhana Khan on various outings.

On Monday, a photo of Suhana Khan went viral in which she was seen wearing a red saree and bindi. The Archies actress looked absolutely stunning in the photo. However, who grabbed everyone's attention was her first cousin Alia Chhiba. 

Today we will tell you about Alia Chhiba who has often been spotted with Suhana on various outingg and how is she related to Shah Rukh Khan. 

Let us tell you all about her:

1. How's Alia Chhiba related to Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan

1/5

Alia Chhiba is Suhana Khan's first cousin as she is Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant's daughter. Therefore, she is Shah Rukh Khan's niece. 

2. When Alia Chhiba got fame

2/5

It was in 2019, when Alia Chhiba came into the limelight. Photos of Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan from Alia Chhiba's wedding had gone viral.

Alia also shared a few pictures from her wedding along with her stunning cousin sister, Suhana Khan.

3. Designer

3/5

On the professional front, Alia Chhiba is a designer. As per reports, she launched two brands during the pandemic. 

4. Alia is Suhana's close friend too

4/5

Alia Chhiba is quite close to her cousin Suhana Khan and often shares photos with her. On Sunday, she dropped a photo in which she was seen posing with Suhana Khan who was seen wearing a red saree and bindi. 

5. Alia with SRK

5/5

In November 2020, SRK turned 55 and he celebrated his birthday with his family and friends in Dubai. That time, SRK was in Dubai for the IPL. As a special gift from Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world had LED screens on the facade displaying career-defining moments of the superstar. On his special day, SRK had shared some photos on his social media handle with family members, one of who was Alia Chhiba. The photo in which Alia is seen posing with SRK and little AbRam instantly went viral. 

