Meet star who worked at cafe, was dance teacher, spent his first salary of Rs 300 on buying food for family, now...

3/5

In the show, Rajkummar revealed that he used to go to a house to teach dance to a seven-year-old and his first salary was Rs 300. The actor also revealed that he spent his first salary buying groceries for the family.

He said, "I was in high school when I used to go teach dance to a 7-year-old girl at her house. I used to get Rs 300 for training her. The first time when I received my first salary, I think it was six notes of Rs 50. I was so happy because the financial situation at my house was not good in those days.” He added with pride, “I used my first salary to buy groceries. And after buying everything, I was left with some money so I bought desi ghee. It was a big deal for us to have ghee on our rotis.”