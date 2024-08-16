Meet star who worked at cafe, was dance teacher, spent his first salary of Rs 300 on buying food for family, now...

This National Award-winning actor has seen many ups and downs before joining films, and after a decade-long career, he has led one of the biggest films of 2024.
An artiste strives for years before becoming a star, and that's exactly what happened with this actor. This outsider made his way into Bollywood with his persistence and kept on winning the masses with his next film. After proving himself for years, this actor has now given one of the biggest releases of the year, which is expected to become Bollywood's biggest successful film of 2024. However, even before joining the films, this actor had seen several ups and downs, where he even struggled for food and survival.
1. Rajkummar Rao
The actor who had no film background won the masses with his impressive filmography, and his earnest performances in films such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Kai Po Che, Gangs of Wasseypur, Citylights, Shahid, Trapped, Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, and Ludo.
2. Humble beginnings of Rajkummar Rao
The journey of stardom for Rajkummar has been a long journey. Even before joining films, Rao faced several ups and downs in his life. Recently, Rajkummar appeared on Aapka Apna Zakir and opened up about his humble beginnings.
3. Rajkumar Rao used to take dance classes for Rs 300
In the show, Rajkummar revealed that he used to go to a house to teach dance to a seven-year-old and his first salary was Rs 300. The actor also revealed that he spent his first salary buying groceries for the family.
He said, "I was in high school when I used to go teach dance to a 7-year-old girl at her house. I used to get Rs 300 for training her. The first time when I received my first salary, I think it was six notes of Rs 50. I was so happy because the financial situation at my house was not good in those days.” He added with pride, “I used my first salary to buy groceries. And after buying everything, I was left with some money so I bought desi ghee. It was a big deal for us to have ghee on our rotis.”
4. Rajkummar Rao also worked at a cafe
Rajkummar also revealed that his parents sent him to the United States for further studies, but with limited money. To support his education and survive, he started working at a cafe. He said, "My parents sent me to America with lots of love. But, because they wanted to keep me grounded, they kept me on a budget with very limited pocket money. However, they said if I wanted more money, I could earn it myself. My dad asked me to get a job there, so I applied for it at a coffee shop. I bagged the job. My first cheque was $40 dollars.”
5. Rajkummar Rao's latest box office dhamaka
On the work front, Rajkummar revived Bollywood with Shraddha Kapoor with horror-comedy Stree 2. The movie was released in the cinemas on August 15, and it opened on bumper note, collecting Rs 54 crores (including paid previews).
