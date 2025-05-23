5 . Why Zahaan Khan didn't follow his mother's footsteps

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Jahan spoke about why he chose to stay away from the spotlight, despite being the son of a superstar. He explained that while growing up, he saw the kind of attention and love his mother received wherever she went, and he assumed that was normal. It was only later, as he matured, that he understood how unusual and demanding that life really was.

Jahan started travelling with his mother in his twenties, and that’s when he truly understood how difficult being a celebrity can be. Learning from her experiences, he made a conscious decision to live a quieter life, away from constant public attention. Now, instead of following in her footsteps into acting, Jahan is carving out his own path in the fashion world. On the work front, Zeenat Aman was last seen in The Royals.