2 . Riya Sen started working as an actress at 5, but she made debut with Style

2

Riya began her acting career at five, playing reel daughter of her real mother. Then in 1991 she worked as a child actress in the film Vishkanya. After gaining recognition by performing at Falguni Pathak's Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, she made her Bollywood with commercially successful film Style.