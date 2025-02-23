2 . Not Maine Pyar Kiya, but this was first project of Bhagyashree

A majority of the audience knows Bhagyashree from her debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya. But that wasn't her first project or first on-screen appearance. Bhagyashree made her acting debut with the television show, Kachchi Dhoop (1987). The series was directed by Amol Palekar, and he discovered the actress. However, Bhagyashree left the project midway.