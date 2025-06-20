2 . Journey

Begum Para was born as Zubaida ul Haq in Jhelum, now in Pakistan. Her brother was already part of the film industry and had moved to Bombay. He married actress Protima Dasgupta, and Begum Para often accompanied her sister-in-law to film shoots.

That’s how she got drawn to cinema. One day at a party, filmmakers Shashadhar Mukherjee and Devika Rani noticed her and offered her a role. She made her debut with the 1944 film Chand, which became a hit.