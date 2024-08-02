Meet son of millionaire who worked as Varun Dhawan's body double, will make his debut with Akshay Kumar, is dating...

This actor, who is the son of a millionaire, has left his family business to try his luck in Bollywood. The actor we are talking about worked as an assistant director and body double of Varun Dhawan, however, he is now set to make his debut alongside Akshay Kumar. He is none other than Veer Pahariya. Here's all you need to know about him.