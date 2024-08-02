Meet son of millionaire who worked as Varun Dhawan's body double, will make his debut with Akshay Kumar, is dating...

Here's a look at the actor who is the son of a millionaire, set to make his debut with Akshay Kumar.
This actor, who is the son of a millionaire, has left his family business to try his luck in Bollywood. The actor we are talking about worked as an assistant director and body double of Varun Dhawan, however, he is now set to make his debut alongside Akshay Kumar. He is none other than Veer Pahariya. Here's all you need to know about him.
1. Who is Veer Pahariya?
Veer Pahariya is the son of popular businessman, millionaire, Sanjay Pahariya and Smruti Shinde. Apart from a businessman father, the actor also has a strong political background as he is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde.
2. Veer Pahariya brother
Veer Pahariya is the brother of Shikhar Pahariya. While his brother is an investment analyst, Veer is set to make his debut in Bollywood. His brother is now working in their family business and also has a Bollywood connection as he is dating Janhvi Kapoor.
3. Veer Pahariya Varun Dhawan's body double
Veer Pahariya started his journey in Bollywood as an assistant director under Amar Kaushik for the movie Bhediya. Not only this, Veer also played the role of Varun Dhawan’s body double in the movie.
4. Veer Pahariya Bollywood debut
Veer Pahariya is now all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the movie SkyForce. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar along with others in key roles.
5. Veer Pahariya Sara Ali Khan
Veer Pahariya was rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan. The two were spotted together partying and spending time several times. Karan Johar confirmed their relationship at Koffee With Karan.
6. Veer Pahariya and Manushi Chhillar
Now, Veer Pahariya is said to be dating Manushi Chhillar. The two were seen holding hands, spending time together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding events and their pics together sparked dating rumours. However, they haven't spoken about their relationship yet.