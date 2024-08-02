Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3099862
HomePhotos

Meet son of millionaire who worked as Varun Dhawan's body double, will make his debut with Akshay Kumar, is dating...

Here's a look at the actor who is the son of a millionaire, set to make his debut with Akshay Kumar.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 02, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

This actor, who is the son of a millionaire, has left his family business to try his luck in Bollywood. The actor we are talking about worked as an assistant director and body double of Varun Dhawan, however, he is now set to make his debut alongside Akshay Kumar. He is none other than Veer Pahariya. Here's all you need to know about him.

1. Who is Veer Pahariya?

Who is Veer Pahariya?
1/6

Veer Pahariya is the son of popular businessman, millionaire, Sanjay Pahariya and Smruti Shinde. Apart from a businessman father, the actor also has a strong political background as he is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde. 

2. Veer Pahariya brother

Veer Pahariya brother
2/6

Veer Pahariya is the brother of Shikhar Pahariya. While his brother is an investment analyst, Veer is set to make his debut in Bollywood. His brother is now working in their family business and also has a Bollywood connection as he is dating Janhvi Kapoor. 

 

3. Veer Pahariya Varun Dhawan's body double

Veer Pahariya Varun Dhawan's body double
3/6

Veer Pahariya started his journey in Bollywood as an assistant director under Amar Kaushik for the movie Bhediya. Not only this, Veer also played the role of Varun Dhawan’s body double in the movie. 

 

4. Veer Pahariya Bollywood debut

Veer Pahariya Bollywood debut
4/6

Veer Pahariya is now all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the movie SkyForce. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar along with others in key roles. 

 

5. Veer Pahariya Sara Ali Khan

Veer Pahariya Sara Ali Khan
5/6

Veer Pahariya was rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan. The two were spotted together partying and spending time several times. Karan Johar confirmed their relationship at Koffee With Karan. 

 

6. Veer Pahariya and Manushi Chhillar

Veer Pahariya and Manushi Chhillar
6/6

Now, Veer Pahariya is said to be dating Manushi Chhillar. The two were seen holding hands, spending time together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding events and their pics together sparked dating rumours. However, they haven't spoken about their relationship yet.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure
Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts
Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally
In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris
Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews