Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla

Eksha Kerung, a 23-year-old police personnel from Sikkim, is one of the new faces of beauty brand Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, and Ananya Birla.

On Tuesday, cosmetic giant Maybelline revealed its new brand ambassadors from India – four new faces who will spearhead its campaign in India. Apart from Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, actress Suhana Khan, and singer Ananya Birla, the list also included supermodel Eksha Kerung.

1/7 Eksha Kerung is a 23-year-old model from Sikkim with a rather interesting backstory. Apart from being a model, Eksha is also serving in the Sikkim Police.

2/7 Eksha Kerung is a personnel in Sikkim Police, who rose to fame after appearing on the second season of MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2021. During her audition, she received a standing ovation from the judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

3/7 The 23-year-old is a fitness freak with a penchant for boxing and riding bikes. She often shares pictures and videos of her rides on Instagram.

4/7 Eksha Kerung, who has has over 2 lakh Instagram followers, began her journey in modelling and pageantry back in 2018 when she participated in the Miss Sikkim pageant while still in her teens.

5/7 Earlier this year, Eksha made her Bollywood debut with a small part in the Anshuman Jha and Riddhi Dogra-starrer vigilante film Lakadbaggha.

6/7 Eksha routinely posts pictures of herself in her police uniform on social media and shares details about her routine, everything from her diet to training.

