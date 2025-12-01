FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Here's everything you need to know about Shhyamali De, first wife of Raj Nidimoru who has just tied the know with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is Samantha's second marriage as well as she had tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and divorced him in 2021.

Aman Wadhwa | Dec 01, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

1.Shhyamali De and Raj Nidimoru marriage

Shhyamali De and Raj Nidimoru marriage
1

Shhyamali De and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in 2015 in a traditional wedding ceremony. Here is a photo from their wedding that she shared on their seventh anniversary on her Instagram on November 27, 2022.

2.Shhyamali De and Raj Nidimoru divorce

Shhyamali De and Raj Nidimoru divorce
2

As per reports, Shhyamali and Raj divorced each other in 2022. However, she shared this photo with him on Valentine's Day 2023. "When I count my blessings, I always think of you. Happy Valentine's Day R", Shhyamali wrote.

3.Raj Nidimoru is now married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Raj Nidimoru is now married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu
3

Raj Nidimoru has now tied the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on December 1, 2025, at the Linga Bhairavi temple at the Isha Yoga centre in Coimbatore. Samantha was previously married with the star kid Naga Chaitanya.

4.Shhyamali De's indirect dig at Raj and Samantha's wedding

Shhyamali De's indirect dig at Raj and Samantha's wedding
4

A day ahead of Raj and Samantha's wedding, Shhyamali took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, and took an indirect dig at them. She shared a quote by Michael Brooks that read, "Desperate people do desperate things."

5.Shhyamali De's connection with Bollywood

Shhyamali De's connection with Bollywood
5

Shhyamali De has worked as an assistant director on Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti and Ajay Devgn's Omkara. She also worked as the creative head on the 2014 romcom Happy Ending, which was directed by Raj & DK.

