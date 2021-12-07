Meet Shaadi Squad, the team behind Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's royal wedding

Wedding planning isn't a cakewalk, especially when it's the event is being hailed as the wedding of the year and has the attention of world media on it. But seems like Shaadi Squad has taken it upon themselves to deliver the perfect wedding for couple's who are looking for a royal yet private affair.

From organising Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding, executing Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' engagement to perfection, planning Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's intimate wedding affair to now spearheading all wedding arrangements for the much-hyped marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the Shaadi Squad seems like the go-to company for Bollywood couple who want their weddings to be a lavish yet intimate affair.

Here's all we know about Shaadi Squad, the team planning Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding that is all set to take place on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. (All images: Shaadi Squad/Instagram)