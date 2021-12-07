Meet Shaadi Squad, the team behind Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's royal wedding

From organising Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's dreamy marriage to now planning Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's royal wedding, meet team Shaadi Squad.
Wedding planning isn't a cakewalk, especially when it's the event is being hailed as the wedding of the year and has the attention of world media on it. But seems like Shaadi Squad has taken it upon themselves to deliver the perfect wedding for couple's who are looking for a royal yet private affair.
From organising Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding, executing Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' engagement to perfection, planning Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's intimate wedding affair to now spearheading all wedding arrangements for the much-hyped marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the Shaadi Squad seems like the go-to company for Bollywood couple who want their weddings to be a lavish yet intimate affair.
Here's all we know about Shaadi Squad, the team planning Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding that is all set to take place on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. (All images: Shaadi Squad/Instagram)
1. Vick Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Planners Shaadi Squad - The dream team
A Mumbai-based startup, Shaadi Squad, the wedding planners for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's big day is a dream team. Founded by Tina Tharwani, Saurabh Malhotra and Manoj Mittra in 2015, Shaadi Squad is a 'new age' wedding planner company that has a very contemporary vibe. In one of her interviews with yourstory.com, Tina had said, "We like to call ourselves ‘new age’ wedding planners, so we think contemporary is more of our vibe." Catering to modern-day couples, the team helps would-be brides and grooms to their wedding dreams to life.
2. Shaadi Squad - The team behind Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's dreamy wedding
Shaadi Squad is responsible for pulling off Rajkummar Rao and Partalekhaa's dreamy yet intimate wedding affair. The star couple had even clicked pictures with the team that made their D-Day extra special by executing the plan to perfection.
3. Shaadi Squad: Planners behind Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's intimate wedding affair
The credit for actor Varun Dhawan's intimate wedding with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal goes to the Shaadi Squad, who managed to keep all the wedding details under wraps till the D-Day!
4. Shaadi Squad: Team behind Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's lavish engagement party
Before landing the contracts of Rajkkumar Rao-Patralekhaa and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding planning, the same team that managed to pull off a high-profile event, namely Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement party to perfection. The much-talked-about intimate and romantic event was meticulously planned by Shaadi Squad. Describing her experience of working with Priyanka Chopra, the Shaadi Squad founders had told indulgerexpress.com in an interview, "We are still not aware of how this happened. We just happened to get a call from her team. But we are definitely thankful for the recommendation!" "Priyanka was a thorough professional. She just knew what she was looking for and what she did not want, and gave us a very clear brief of how she wanted everything to be. It was a breeze to work with her, as she understood we did not have too much of turnaround time and was quick with her responses and approvals."
5. Shaadi Squad: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding serect keepers
Yes, this is the team that was responsible for keeping the wedding of star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli under wraps besides making all the arrangements for it. Speaking about how did she land the big-ticket wedding of the power couple, Tina Tharwani in her interview with yourstory.com had said, "We landed Anushka and Virat’s wedding as we have been acquaintances from previous professional ventures, and they were generous enough to give a relatively new player like us such a huge chance." To indulgeexpress.com the founders said, "We hail from a film production background and because of that we had worked with Anushka on various projects. The actress first approached us in early July but we didn’t take it seriously. It is only after a few days when she followed up, then we realised it was really happening." ON working with the couple, the team said, "Both Virat and Anushka didn’t load us with a lot of briefs. They just wanted it to be an intimate affair with a cozy and comfy atmosphere with greenery and an open ground location."
6. Shaadi Squad team planning Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding
How do we know that Shaadi Squad is planning Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding? Well, here's a note from the team that has been distributed by the Shaadi Squad team to the guests at the #VicKatWedding. Take a look: