Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'
Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India
Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural run to cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in...
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test
SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work
Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their newborn daughter Sipaara Khan; see pics
Delhi-NCR pollution: SC directs CAQM to shift sport competition to safer months, orders subsistence allowance for...
BIG win for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as Adani company's Rs 13552 crore proposal gets nod for...
'I firmly believe...': Sourav Ganguly drops bombshell on Gautam Gambhir's future as India's Test coach
From Aaman Devgan to Vedang Raina: How Gen Z rising stars are redefining winter fashion with effortless
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 19, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
1.Sara Arjun started acting when she was 18-months old
Sara Arjun started acting and modelling as an infant when she was just 18-months old. She was seen in TV advertisments for LIC, McDonald’s and Maggi, and did more than 100 commercials before she turned 5. She started acting in films at the age of 6 years and has been a part of a few Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies as a child actress.
2.Sara Arjun is 20 years younger than Ranveer Singh
Sara Arjun turned 20 in June this year, while Ranveer Singh celebrated his 40th birthday in July. At the Dhurandhar trailer launch, Ranveer praised Sara and compared her with the Hollywood actress Dakota Fanning. "Sara, I am lucky to be part of such a special moment for you. Sara here is a prodigy. You will get to know. Some people, you know, are just like a child prodigy. Once Dakota Fanning came to Hollywood. I think, Sara, it’s a testament to the fact that you beat thousands of other candidates to land this part", he stated.
3.Sara Arjun was India's highest-paid child actor
Sara Arjun played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai's Nandini in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus two-part historical saga Ponniyin Selvan. She was reportedly paid Rs 10 crore for both the films, becoming India's highest-paid child actor.
4.Sara Arjun's father is Raj Arjun
Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun and dance teacher Sanya Arjun. Raj has done multiple Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. His most famous role came in Aamir Khan's 2017 blockbuster Secret Superstar, in which he played a misogynist husband.
5.More about Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is slated to release in the cinemas on December 5. Its action-packed trailer has already created a storm, making it one of the most awaited films this year. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is the second directorial of Aditya Dhar, who won the National Film Award for Best Director for his debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike.