FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India

Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural run to cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in...

Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test

SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their newborn daughter Sipaara Khan; see pics

Delhi-NCR pollution: SC directs CAQM to shift sport competition to safer months, orders subsistence allowance for...

BIG win for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as Adani company's Rs 13552 crore proposal gets nod for...

'I firmly believe...': Sourav Ganguly drops bombshell on Gautam Gambhir's future as India's Test coach

From Aaman Devgan to Vedang Raina: How Gen Z rising stars are redefining winter fashion with effortless

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'

Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek, Riteish, Aftab film

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs Engl

Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test

Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore

From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Here's everything you need to know about Sara Arjun, the leading lady in Dhurandhar that features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in the leading roles. The Aditya Dhar film hits cinemas on December 5.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 19, 2025, 04:06 PM IST

1.Sara Arjun started acting when she was 18-months old

Sara Arjun started acting when she was 18-months old
1

Sara Arjun started acting and modelling as an infant when she was just 18-months old. She was seen in TV advertisments for LIC, McDonald’s and Maggi, and did more than 100 commercials before she turned 5. She started acting in films at the age of 6 years and has been a part of a few Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies as a child actress.

Advertisement

2.Sara Arjun is 20 years younger than Ranveer Singh

Sara Arjun is 20 years younger than Ranveer Singh
2

Sara Arjun turned 20 in June this year, while Ranveer Singh celebrated his 40th birthday in July. At the Dhurandhar trailer launch, Ranveer praised Sara and compared her with the Hollywood actress Dakota Fanning. "Sara, I am lucky to be part of such a special moment for you. Sara here is a prodigy. You will get to know. Some people, you know, are just like a child prodigy. Once Dakota Fanning came to Hollywood. I think, Sara, it’s a testament to the fact that you beat thousands of other candidates to land this part", he stated.

3.Sara Arjun was India's highest-paid child actor

Sara Arjun was India's highest-paid child actor
3

Sara Arjun played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai's Nandini in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus two-part historical saga Ponniyin Selvan. She was reportedly paid Rs 10 crore for both the films, becoming India's highest-paid child actor.

4.Sara Arjun's father is Raj Arjun

Sara Arjun's father is Raj Arjun
4

Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun and dance teacher Sanya Arjun. Raj has done multiple Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. His most famous role came in Aamir Khan's 2017 blockbuster Secret Superstar, in which he played a misogynist husband.

TRENDING NOW

5.More about Dhurandhar

More about Dhurandhar
5

Dhurandhar is slated to release in the cinemas on December 5. Its action-packed trailer has already created a storm, making it one of the most awaited films this year. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is the second directorial of Aditya Dhar, who won the National Film Award for Best Director for his debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'
Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek, Riteish, Aftab film
Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India
Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs Engl
Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural run to cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in...
Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural ru
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before
SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work
SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000...
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE