Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses

Here's everything you need to about Samiksha Pednekar, the beautiful sister of Bhumi Pednekar.
From their professional lives to their families, fans are always curious about Bollywood stars. Hence, the actors' siblings too don't lead a private life and come under the spotlight. Samiksha Pednekar, the sister of Bhumi Pednekar, is a popular face and is known for her glamorous and sensational photos on her Instagram. Here is everything you need to know about her. (All images: Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram)
1. Samiksha Pednekar is a lawyer and an entrepreneur
Samiksha Pednekar, who regularly shares her hot and sexy photos, has mentioned in her Instagram bio that she is a lawyer, an entrepreneur, and many other things.
2. Pednekar sisters twinning in black
In this photo, Bhumi and Samiksha are raising the temperature in chic black dresses. The actress shared this photo on her Instagram with the caption, "House Of Pednekar".
3. Bhumi and Samiksha with Orry
The two sisters can be seen posing with the paparazzi's favourite Orhan Awatramani aka Orry in this photo shared by Samiksha. He is spotted at Bollywood parties with many star kids.
4. Samiksha Pednekar's educational and professional background
As per her LinkedIn profile, Samiksha has studied law at Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, Haryana. She has worked at the High Court of Bombay and the famous law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
5. Are Samiksha and Bhumi twins?
Well, this question has often been asked to them as they look almost identical to each other. Born on July 18, 1989, Bhumi is three years elder than Samiksha, who will celebrate her 30th birthday this year on February 23.
6. Bhumi and Samiksha at Mahakaleshwar Temple
The Pednekar sisters recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Photos from their holy visit and currently going viral on social media.