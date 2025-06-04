1 . Meet Nagma

Nagma Arvind Morarj, aka Nagma, born as Nandita Arvind Morarji was among the most popular actresses in the 1990s. Nagma hails from an influential family. Nagma's grandfather, Gokuldas Morarji, was a reputed businessman in the shipping, textile, agricultural and pharmaceutical industries.

Nagma's mother, Seema (originally named Shama Kazi), married Morarji in 1969, but got separated in 1974. Seema later married film producer Chander Sadanah in 1975, and had three children. Popular actress Jyotika is her step-sister.