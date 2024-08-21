trendingPhotosDetail

English

3103348

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Here's all you need to know about the actress who was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'

This actress, who made her blockbuster debut alongside Salman Khan, started her career with television shows. She became a star with just one film and was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'. However, after achieving stardom, the actress decided to quit the industry. She is none other than Harshaali Malhotra.

1. Who is Harshaali Malhotra?

1/6 Harshaali Malhotra is an Indian actress, who became a star at the age of 7 with her debut film. The actress impressed everyone with her performance even though she had no dialogues in the film.

2. Harshaali Malhotra acting debut

2/6 Harshaali Malhotra started her career with television. She made her debut with the TV show Qubool Hai wherein she played the role of young Zoya Farooqui. She also appeared in the show Laut Aao Trisha.

3. Harshaali Malhotra Bollywood debut

3/6 Harshaali Malhotra made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actress was just 7 when she played the role of Munni (who calls Salman mama) in the film. The film collected Rs 900 crore worldwide at the box office and made her a star.

4. Harshaali Malhotra called 'mini Katrina Kaif'

4/6 After the film became a blockbuster, people compared her to Katrina Kaif’s younger version and flooded Katrina’s social media saying that the little girl reminded them of her. Katrina, took it as a compliment whenever people told her that the girl is like a mini-Katrina Kaif.

5. Harshaali Malhotra

5/6 After her blockbuster debut, Harshaali Malhotra left films and focused on her studies. She even rejected a role in Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo as her mother didn’t want her to play a supporting role after a lead role in her debut film.

6. Harshaali Malhotra social media