Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This actress, who made her blockbuster debut alongside Salman Khan, worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, and others, and was rumoured to be dating star Indian cricketer. The actress we are talking about was a popular lead actress in the 1990s, however, later left films. She is none other than Nagma.
1. Who is Nagma?
Born as Nandita Arvind Morarji, Nagma is an Indian politician and former actress. She was a popular lead actress in the 1990s. After divorcing her father Arvind Moraji, Nagma's mother married Chander Sadanah, a film producer with whom she had three children including two daughters, actresses Jyothika and Roshini.
2. Nagma Bollywood debut
Nagma made her cinematic debut alongside Salman Khan in Baaghi. It was Hindi cinema's seventh highest-grossing film of the year and made her a star. She then went on to star in several hit Hindi films like Lal Baadshah and even gave cult classics like King Uncle.
3. Nagma's work in different languages
Nagma has acted in a broad range of films in India's languages predominantly in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Bhojpuri films. She has given hits to superstars like Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth in films like Gharana Mogudu and Baashha. With this, she established herself as one of the top actresses of 90s.
4. Nagma and Sourav Ganguly rumoured relationship
Nagma grabbed headlines for her 'love affair' with former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. They met during the World Cup in 1999, two years after the former cricketer's marriage. According to several reports, both of them were spotted together in a temple, a little further from Chennai. After this, there was a lot of chatter in the media about their relationship. However, they broke off after the cricketer's wife got to know about their relationship.
5. Nagma rumoured relationship with Ravi Kishan, Sharath Kumar
After separation from Sourav Ganguly, Nagma became busy working in South cinema. She reportedly fell in love with actor Sharath Kumar. He was also married, so their affair also grabbed headlines. It is said that Sharath's wife filed for divorce, however, before the situation could get worse, Nagma broke up with Sharath. Not only this, her name was also attached to Ravi Kishan when they worked together in the movies. However, she is still single at 49.
6. Nagma left films
Nagma joined politics in 2004 but quit films in 2008 to pursue her full-time career in politics. She decided to join Congress in 2004 and campaigned in Andhra Pradesh. She contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Meerut as a Congress candidate, securing fourth position with 42,911 votes.