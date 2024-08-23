Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Here's all you need to know about the actress who once impressed everyone with her beauty, but now looks unrecognisable.

This actress, who started her career with back-to-back flops, worked with several superstars like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Nagarjuna, however, never became a top heroine. She left the film industry 12 years ago and now looks unrecognisable. In fact, she deleted her social media after being trolled for her looks. She is none other than Ayesha Takia.