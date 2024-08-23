Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3103690
HomePhotos

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Here's all you need to know about the actress who once impressed everyone with her beauty, but now looks unrecognisable.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 23, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

This actress, who started her career with back-to-back flops, worked with several superstars like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Nagarjuna, however, never became a top heroine. She left the film industry 12 years ago and now looks unrecognisable. In fact, she deleted her social media after being trolled for her looks. She is none other than Ayesha Takia. 

1. Who is Ayesha Takia?

Who is Ayesha Takia?
1/6

Ayesha Takia started her career at the age of fourteen in Falguni Pathak's music video 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye', later gave superhit film with Salman Khan but left the industry after flops.

2. Ayesha Takia Bollywood career

Ayesha Takia Bollywood career
2/6

Ayesha Takia made her Bollywood debut with the film Taarzan: The Wonder Car, which failed to make a mark at the box office. Her next 15 films including Dil Maange More!!!, Socha Na Tha, Shaadi No. 1, Home Delivery, Salaam-E-Ishq, Fool N Final, Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, Sunday, and others also failed at the box office. The only successful film that Ayesha starred in was Salman Khan's Wanted.

3. Ayesha Khan converted to Islam

Ayesha Khan converted to Islam
3/6

At the age of 23, Ayesha Takia married her boyfriend Farhan Azmi; a restaurateur, and son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, on 1 March 2009. She later converted to Islam after marriage and declared her last name as Takia Azmi on social media. 

4. Ayesha Khan left films

Ayesha Khan left films
4/6

Soon after her marriage, the actress starred in other two films like Paathshaala and Mod, but both of them flopped at the box office and the actress quit Bollywood. She has now been away from the glamour industry for 12 years.

5. Ayesha Takia looks unrecognisable now

Ayesha Takia looks unrecognisable now
5/6

The actress recently shared a picture wearing a saree but what caught everyone's attention was how unrecognisable she looked in the photo. Fans trolled the actress was 'ruining her natural beauty'.

6. Ayesha Takia deletes Instagram

Ayesha Takia deletes Instagram
6/6

After facing massive trolling for her looks, Ayesha Takia decided to delete her Instagram account. Earlier, when the actress was trolled for her looks, she slammed the trolls and said, "Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years…How unrealistic and ridiculous are these people."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..
Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable
This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...
Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis
Most dangerous countries in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nepal: 14 dead as Indian bus with 40 passengers onboard plunges into river
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews