Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Here's all you need to know about the actress who once impressed everyone with her beauty, but now looks unrecognisable.
This actress, who started her career with back-to-back flops, worked with several superstars like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Nagarjuna, however, never became a top heroine. She left the film industry 12 years ago and now looks unrecognisable. In fact, she deleted her social media after being trolled for her looks. She is none other than Ayesha Takia.
1. Who is Ayesha Takia?
Ayesha Takia started her career at the age of fourteen in Falguni Pathak's music video 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye', later gave superhit film with Salman Khan but left the industry after flops.
2. Ayesha Takia Bollywood career
Ayesha Takia made her Bollywood debut with the film Taarzan: The Wonder Car, which failed to make a mark at the box office. Her next 15 films including Dil Maange More!!!, Socha Na Tha, Shaadi No. 1, Home Delivery, Salaam-E-Ishq, Fool N Final, Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, Sunday, and others also failed at the box office. The only successful film that Ayesha starred in was Salman Khan's Wanted.
3. Ayesha Khan converted to Islam
At the age of 23, Ayesha Takia married her boyfriend Farhan Azmi; a restaurateur, and son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, on 1 March 2009. She later converted to Islam after marriage and declared her last name as Takia Azmi on social media.
4. Ayesha Khan left films
Soon after her marriage, the actress starred in other two films like Paathshaala and Mod, but both of them flopped at the box office and the actress quit Bollywood. She has now been away from the glamour industry for 12 years.
5. Ayesha Takia looks unrecognisable now
The actress recently shared a picture wearing a saree but what caught everyone's attention was how unrecognisable she looked in the photo. Fans trolled the actress was 'ruining her natural beauty'.
6. Ayesha Takia deletes Instagram
After facing massive trolling for her looks, Ayesha Takia decided to delete her Instagram account. Earlier, when the actress was trolled for her looks, she slammed the trolls and said, "Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years…How unrealistic and ridiculous are these people."