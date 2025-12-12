Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...

Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMAT ahead of IPL 2026 auction
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Dec 12, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
1.Akshaye Khanna enjoying stardom with Dhurandhar
We start the gallery with Sakshi Khanna's step-brother, Akshaye Khanna, who's enjoying the best phase of his career. His performance of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar has made him an icon, and he's all over the internet. We know enough about Akshaye and his brother Rahul. Read on to know about his step brother Sakshi.
2.Who is Sakshi Khanna?
Sakshi Khanna is the youngest son of Vinod Khanna and his second wife, Kavita Khanna. Born on May 12, 1991, in Mumbai, Sakshi chose an unconventional path in the world of cinema.
3.Sakshi Khanna assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali and...
Unlike his superstar father, or almost successful brothers, Sakshi decided not to venture into acting, but into direction. He assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani and Milan Lutharia in Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara.
4.Sakshi Khanna's failed Bollywood debut
As per 2014 reports, Sakshi was being launched in Bollywood by director Milan Lutharia. The Etimes report quoted Milan talking about his plans for Sakshi's debut. He said, "Sakshi is immensely talented, and the role is complex. So there is a lot of homework that he requires to do over the next few months." There were also reports that Bhansali had an interest in directing Sakshi's debut film, but his grand debut never happened.
5.Where is Sakshi Khanna now?
As per the latest reports, Sakshi owns a production company, Jugaad Motion Pictures. Sakshi and his friend, Dheer Momaya and Ukrainian filmmaker Daria Ghai have ventured into the production venture and backed a few independent films such as Namdev Bhau in Search of Silence and Three and a Half.