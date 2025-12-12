Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...

4 . Sakshi Khanna's failed Bollywood debut

As per 2014 reports, Sakshi was being launched in Bollywood by director Milan Lutharia. The Etimes report quoted Milan talking about his plans for Sakshi's debut. He said, "Sakshi is immensely talented, and the role is complex. So there is a lot of homework that he requires to do over the next few months." There were also reports that Bhansali had an interest in directing Sakshi's debut film, but his grand debut never happened.